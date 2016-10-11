Trump's strongman aspirations

Story highlights Nayyera Haq: Donald Trump has made his authoritarian intentions clear well before having the chance to be sworn in

Nayyera Haq is a former White House Senior Director and State Department spokesperson in the Obama administration, Nayyera is a regular commentator on politics and current affairs. She supports Hillary Clinton. The views expressed are the writer's own.

(CNN) The last time someone used the Oval Office to execute a personal vendetta, it was dubbed the Saturday Night Massacre.

No one actually died in the scandal over Richard Nixon's firing of the special prosecutor looking into the Watergate recordings, but the blow to our concept of American democracy was devastating. Nixon's behavior challenged our sense of self as a nation committed to the rule of law, shook our belief in political leaders, and tarnished the global image of the United States as a model democracy.

If we thought Nixon was bad for America and our standing in the world, we should beware of setting up an even bigger disaster, because Donald Trump has already made his intentions clear.

This should disturb the American public because it is part of a playbook used by leaders elsewhere in the world to undermine democracy. Indeed, using the power of the presidency to push personal vendettas is something all too common in places the United States does not wants to emulate -- think Russia, Iran, Venezuela, Zimbabwe, and Turkey.