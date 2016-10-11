Michelle Obama: This issue is personal for me

Story highlights Michelle Obama launched global girls' education initiative Let Girls Learn

Michelle Obama is the first lady of the United States. The opinions expressed in this commentary are hers. CNN Films' "We Will Rise: Michelle Obama's Mission to Educate Girls Around the World," premieres on CNN International on October 11 and CNN US on October 12.

(CNN) For me, education has never been simply a policy issue -- it's personal.

Neither of my parents and hardly anyone in the neighborhood where I grew up went to college. But thanks to a lot of hard work and plenty of financial aid, I had the opportunity to attend some of the finest universities in this country. That education opened so many doors and gave me the confidence to pursue my ambitions and have a voice in the world.

For me, education was power.

And a few years ago, when I had the honor of meeting Malala Yousafzai, who was shot in the head just for trying to go to school, this issue got really personal for me. I saw that the terrorists who nearly killed her were trying to silence her voice, snuff out her ambitions, and take away her power.

That's why I decided to work on global girls' education as first lady: because right now, there are tens of millions of girls like Malala in every corner of the globe who are not in school -- girls who are so bright, hardworking and hungry to learn. And that's really the mission of the Let Girls Learn initiative we launched last year: It's a global effort to give these girls the education they need to fulfill their potential and lift up their families, communities and countries.

