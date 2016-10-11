Pakistan: Prominent journalist barred from leaving the country

Story highlights Journalist Cyril Almeida was placed on Pakistan's Exit Control List for a column he wrote

His placement on the list caused a social media storm, with people tweeting under the hashtag #StandWithCyril

Islamabad, Pakistan (CNN) A leading Pakistani journalist has been banned from leaving the country after writing a column that exposed significant rifts between the civilian government and the military.

The report, written by journalist Cyril Almeida for the 'The Daily Dawn' -- one of Pakistan's leading English language papers -- on October 6, said the civilian government had clashed with military chiefs over the issue of homegrown militancy in Pakistan.

Almeida, who was attempting to fly out on a holiday on Monday evening was informed that he had been placed on the Pakistan's Exit Control List, which prevented him from leaving the country.

Placed on the 'Exit Control List'

The Exit Control List is a border control system that is maintained under ordinance by the government of Pakistan. It allows the government to ban people whose names appear on the system from exiting Pakistan.

