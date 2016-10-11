Gunman kills 14 at Shiite shrine in Kabul

Kabul, Afghanistan (CNN) A gunman opened fire in a Shiite shrine in Kabul on Tuesday morning, killing 14 people before Afghan security forces killed him, reported Sediq Sediqqi, spokesman for the Afghan Ministry of Interior Affairs.

The attack happened about 7:50 a.m. at the Karte Sakhi shrine. A police officer and a child were killed and 36 people were wounded, including 19 women, Sediqqi said.

After a two-hour gunbattle, security forces killed the gunman. No group has claimed responsibility yet.

Another mass killing occurred in Kabul on August 24, when attackers killed 13 people at Kabul University . Police killed two attackers and a third attacker died when he detonated an explosive-laden vehicle, authorities said.