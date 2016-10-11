The faces of Afghanistan

Mohammad was shot in the leg as a jihadi fighter. He is now part of a support group for the disabled in Mazar-e Sharif, Afghanistan. He is one of many Afghans photographed in Jens Umbach's latest project.

Photos:

A boy from the village of Sultan Baba Ali Sher. Umbach used a plain white background to keep the focus on the people. "In general, even though the security situation was not so stable, everyone seemed like their lives had improved," Umbach said. "Everyone was really warm and welcoming."