The faces of Afghanistan

Mohammad was shot in the leg as a jihadi fighter. He is now part of a support group for the disabled in Mazar-e Sharif, Afghanistan. He is one of many Afghans photographed in Jens Umbach's latest project.
A boy from the village of Sultan Baba Ali Sher. Umbach used a plain white background to keep the focus on the people. "In general, even though the security situation was not so stable, everyone seemed like their lives had improved," Umbach said. "Everyone was really warm and welcoming."
Umbach hopes to turn his "Afghans" project into a book.
Nasro dissociated himself from the Taliban, which he joined after losing both his parents in a bombing, Umbach said.
Mir Hussain is a guard in Mazar-e Sharif, Afghanistan's third-largest city.
Umbach found these young Afghans at a pool hall in Mazar-e Sharif.
Mr. Saifudin is a money exchanger. It is a respected job in Afghanistan, Umbach said.
A mullah from the refugee village of Qualeen Bafan.
Laila works at a sewing factory in Mazar-e Sharif.
A cotton farmer's son near Dehdadi.
Jumadin used to be in the Taliban, Umbach said. He has since been working in brick factories and in German-backed road construction.
Nasima attends the Naswan-Nartop elementary school in Mazar-e Sharif.
Sayed Abas is a farmer who grows melons and vegetables.