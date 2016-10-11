The faces of Afghanistan

Story highlights Jens Umbach's portraits show Afghans against a stark white background

He wanted to keep the focus on the people and not the environment around them

(CNN) Three young men in jeans and sneakers stare back fiercely, holding the cues they were playing with in the pool hall.

Nasima, an elementary school student dressed in a traditional black-and-white uniform, looks ahead soberly with her hands clasped together.

Mr. Saifudin, with a shemagh casually draped around his shoulders, holds up a stack of fresh bills and sports a mischievous grin on his face. He works in the currency business, exchanging money on his city's street corners.

They are the Afghans in Jens Umbach's latest project, which the photographer hopes to turn into an 11-chapter book.

In a series of portraits, Umbach depicts people who live in and around Mazar-e-Sharif, Afghanistan's third-largest city and a key location for US-led military action in the country. The portraits are set against a plain white background, omitting any context of the subjects' surroundings.

