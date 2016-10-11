Story highlights Costumeish was called out last year for its "foxy Megyn's bloody tampon" costume

Review: "People who think this is funny should be ashamed of themselves"

(CNN) Following a yearly trend of offensive Halloween costumes, a costume company is now selling an outfit based on Kim Kardashian's Paris robbery, where she was bound and forced into a bathtub.

Costumeish, which was called out just last year for its "foxy Megyn's bloody tampon" costume, received immediate backlash for promoting the violent incident.

The costume's description does not make a direct reference to Kardashian, instead passively describing the subject as someone who has "devoted her life to promoting American decadence, youth, and hedonism."

Nonetheless, people were able to make the connection and voice their opinions. Out of 63 reviews on the site, the costume is rated an average 2.5 stars out of 5 as of Tuesday morning.

One reviewer gave the costume one star and said "People who think this is funny should be ashamed of themselves whether you like or hate the Kardashians."

