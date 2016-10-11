How to stop city life from stressing you out

Vital Signs is a monthly program bringing viewers health stories from around the world.

This is just a glimpse of what life can be like when living in a big city, so it comes as no surprise that people regularly get stressed out. But the problem may go deeper.

"This is not harmful per se and it doesn't mean that city living damages our brains, but it alters the way we deal with stress, and together with other risk factors the mixture might become toxic."

Those risk factors include whether an individual has a genetic disposition to mental illnesses such as depression, anxiety disorders or schizophrenia and the greater that predisposition, the less external stress it takes to trigger those conditions.

The underlying reasons are unknown, but what is clear is that densely packed urban areas can be a recipe for stress, and therefore poorer mental health, so here are some tips from the experts to better cope with life in the big city.

Go to the park

If you live in an apartment surrounded by busy roads full of traffic, beeping horns, people shouting, and litter on the street, this could cause stress and have a negative effect on your mood.

Spending time in, or ideally living close to, green spaces is one way to combat stress, according to Dr. Andrea Mechelli from Kings College University

"There is a really strong effect from green spaces, and in general access to nature. We know that people who live near a park, for example, they have less risk of developing depression," he says. "Overcrowding, noise and possibly even pollution may have a negative impact," particularly on those who have mental illnesses.

Know your neighborhood

Feeling at ease, or at home, can also improve your mental state.

"Know exactly where shops are, have a good mindful awareness of your neighborhood. That also increases the feeling of relatedness to your city," says Aldi.

Doing this can increase how related you feel to your environment, which can make you feel socially connected and secure. In turn, this makes you more likely to participate in the community, says Aldi, which can also benefit your brain.

Have an escape strategy

If it all gets too much, have an escape route handy. That might be a nearby park, or even just your home. Having a door you can close on external stressors can help you feel in control and will distance you from the everyday stress of city living, says Aldi.

"As long as you have good control over city stimulation and stress, it cannot be harmful," he says. For most people, it's possible to have spaces where they feel secure and safe in urban environments. But for some groups, such as people with migration backgrounds, it can be much harder to feel a sense of control over their environment.

Step away from the car

"Using the car is extremely stressful for people in cities, whereas walking or cycling to work for example, is much better for your mental health," says Aldi.

Photos: Why your commute is bad for you Photos: Why your commute is bad for you Commuting creates one of your least active periods during the day, which can contribute to weight gain. Hide Caption 1 of 5 Photos: Why your commute is bad for you Slumped over on the train during your commute? It can cause neck and back pain. Hide Caption 2 of 5 Photos: Why your commute is bad for you Unless you're walking or cycling to work, driving or taking public transport has been proven to affect mood and concentration. Hide Caption 3 of 5 Photos: Why your commute is bad for you Commuting exposes you to more pollutants, especially while cycling. Hide Caption 4 of 5 Photos: Why your commute is bad for you No matter how long the trip takes, commuting raises stress and anxiety levels. Hide Caption 5 of 5

"We know that driving a car in the high time of city traffic puts your stress hormones in a similar situation as a fighter jet pilot's ."

Underground? Look around

Being stuck underground in a hot, overcrowded train carriage is most people's idea of a nightmare.

Photos: Surprising reasons for stress Photos: Surprising reasons for stress Multitasking – Think you're being super efficient by tackling four tasks at once? Chances are you're not -- and it's only decreasing your productivity while increasing your stress. Hide Caption 1 of 15 Photos: Surprising reasons for stress Reacting to stress – Even reacting to stress by eating junk food or skipping your workouts can actually make your stress worse. Hide Caption 2 of 15 Photos: Surprising reasons for stress Your significant other – Even if you have a blissfully happy relationship with your live-in partner or spouse, you're both bound to do things that get on each other's nerves. Hide Caption 3 of 15 Photos: Surprising reasons for stress Everyday annoyances – We're told not to sweat the small stuff, but sometimes it's the little things that have the biggest impact on our mood, like the 20 minutes you lose looking for a parking space. Hide Caption 4 of 15 Photos: Surprising reasons for stress Other people's stress – Stress can be contagious. You can also experience stress when someone you know is affected by a traumatic event, like a car crash or a chronic illness. Hide Caption 5 of 15 Photos: Surprising reasons for stress Social media – Learning about stressful situations in your friends' lives through social media can add to your worries, but frequent social media use in general can be associated with negative body image and prolonged breakup pain. Hide Caption 6 of 15 Photos: Surprising reasons for stress Distractions – When you're so busy thinking about something else that you can't enjoy what's going on around you, that kind of distraction can be a recipe for stress. Hide Caption 7 of 15 Photos: Surprising reasons for stress Tea & chocolate – You may not think as much about drinking several cups of tea at once, or chowing down on a bar of dark chocolate—both of which can contain nearly as much caffeine as a cup of coffee, which is going to make stress even worse. Hide Caption 8 of 15 Photos: Surprising reasons for stress Expectations – If things don't go the way you expect and you get upset, rather than rolling with the punches, your stress could create a pessimistic mindset. Hide Caption 9 of 15 Photos: Surprising reasons for stress Watching your favorite sport – Watching sports can trigger the body's sympathetic nervous system, releasing adrenaline and reducing blood flow to the heart. Your body can't determine between "good" or "bad" stress. Hide Caption 10 of 15 Photos: Surprising reasons for stress Digital devices – Spending too much time virtually socializing can make real-life interactions seem extra stressful. Hide Caption 11 of 15 Photos: Surprising reasons for stress Your health – Even people who are in good shape worry about their bodies, diets and fitness levels. Hide Caption 12 of 15 Photos: Surprising reasons for stress Housework – If too many of the household chores are falling on your shoulders, that's just more stress on the pile. Hide Caption 13 of 15 Photos: Surprising reasons for stress Uncertainty – Stress can be defined as any perceived or actual threat, says Yeager, so any type of doubt that's looming over you can contribute to your anxiety levels on a daily basis. Hide Caption 14 of 15 Photos: Surprising reasons for stress Your pet – No matter how much you love your furry friends, there's no question that they add extra responsibility to your already full plate. Hide Caption 15 of 15

The key to combating stress in this environment is to become really aware of your surroundings. "What usually helps is to very mindfully observe your environment. Don't get introverted, but just observe your environment very carefully, because that usually gives us back a sense of control of the situation," says Aldi.

What's that noise?

"In dealing with noise it's always helpful to know what the source of the noise is," says Aldi.

Join the conversation See the latest news and share your comments with CNN Health on Facebook and Twitter.

If you're struggling to sleep because of loud noises outside your home, the best thing to do is find out what's making the noise. Even though you may not be able to stop it, knowing the cause can reduce your stress, because it increases your feeling of being in control.

These are just a few things that urban dwellers can resort to in time of frustration. But experts are working to make city life even smoother.

"Were just beginning to gain an understanding of how city living effects our mental well being and our emotions," says Aldi. "But this is so important, to understand how exactly city stress translates into brain health. We absolutely do not know enough about this connection yet."