Breaking News

Deep space: Are we smart enough to beat the physics?

By Dave Gilbert, for CNN

Updated 4:00 PM ET, Tue October 11, 2016

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Artist&#39;s conception of the binary system with three giant planets discovered, where one star hosts two planets and the other hosts the third. The system represents the smallest-separation binary in which both stars host planets that has ever been observed.
Photos: Weird and wonderful planets beyond our solar system
Artist's conception of the binary system with three giant planets discovered, where one star hosts two planets and the other hosts the third. The system represents the smallest-separation binary in which both stars host planets that has ever been observed.
Hide Caption
1 of 17
This artist&#39;s impression shows the planet Proxima b orbiting the red dwarf star Proxima Centauri, the closest star to our solar system.
Photos: Weird and wonderful planets beyond our solar system
This artist's impression shows the planet Proxima b orbiting the red dwarf star Proxima Centauri, the closest star to our solar system.
Hide Caption
2 of 17
This artist&#39;s impression shows a view of the surface of the planet Proxima b.
Photos: Weird and wonderful planets beyond our solar system
This artist's impression shows a view of the surface of the planet Proxima b.
Hide Caption
3 of 17
An artist&#39;s rendering shows Earth-sized exoplanets TRAPPIST-1b and 1c in a rare double transit event as they pass in front of their ultracool red dwarf star, which allowed Hubble to take a peek at at their atmospheres.
Photos: Weird and wonderful planets beyond our solar system
An artist's rendering shows Earth-sized exoplanets TRAPPIST-1b and 1c in a rare double transit event as they pass in front of their ultracool red dwarf star, which allowed Hubble to take a peek at at their atmospheres.
Hide Caption
4 of 17
Out of a new discovery of 104 exoplanets, astronomers found four similar in size to Earth that are orbiting a dwarf star. Two of them have the potential to support life. The craft depicted in this illustration is the NASA Kepler Space Telescope, which has helped confirm the existence of thousands of exoplanets.
Photos: Weird and wonderful planets beyond our solar system
Out of a new discovery of 104 exoplanets, astronomers found four similar in size to Earth that are orbiting a dwarf star. Two of them have the potential to support life. The craft depicted in this illustration is the NASA Kepler Space Telescope, which has helped confirm the existence of thousands of exoplanets.
Hide Caption
5 of 17
This artist&#39;s impression shows a view of the triple-star system HD 131399 from close to the giant planet orbiting in the system. Located about 320 light-years from Earth, the planet is about 16 million years old, making it also one of the youngest exoplanets discovered to date.
Photos: Weird and wonderful planets beyond our solar system
This artist's impression shows a view of the triple-star system HD 131399 from close to the giant planet orbiting in the system. Located about 320 light-years from Earth, the planet is about 16 million years old, making it also one of the youngest exoplanets discovered to date.
Hide Caption
6 of 17
An artistic impression of the planet Kepler-1647b, which is nearly identical to Jupiter in both size and mass. The planet is expected to be roughly similar in appearance. But it is much warmer: Kepler-1647b is in the habitable zone.
Photos: Weird and wonderful planets beyond our solar system
An artistic impression of the planet Kepler-1647b, which is nearly identical to Jupiter in both size and mass. The planet is expected to be roughly similar in appearance. But it is much warmer: Kepler-1647b is in the habitable zone.
Hide Caption
7 of 17
HD-106906b is a gaseous planet 11 times more massive than Jupiter. The planet is believed to have formed in the center of its solar system, before being sent flying out to the edges of the region by a violent gravitational event.
Photos: Weird and wonderful planets beyond our solar system
HD-106906b is a gaseous planet 11 times more massive than Jupiter. The planet is believed to have formed in the center of its solar system, before being sent flying out to the edges of the region by a violent gravitational event.
Hide Caption
8 of 17
Kepler-10b orbits at a distance more than 20 times closer to its star than Mercury is to our own sun. Daytime temperatures exceed 1,300 degrees Celsius (2,500 degrees Fahrenheit), which is hotter than lava flows on Earth.
Photos: Weird and wonderful planets beyond our solar system
Kepler-10b orbits at a distance more than 20 times closer to its star than Mercury is to our own sun. Daytime temperatures exceed 1,300 degrees Celsius (2,500 degrees Fahrenheit), which is hotter than lava flows on Earth.
Hide Caption
9 of 17
This Jupiter-like planet in the HD-188753 system, 149 light-years from Earth, has three suns. The main star is similar in mass to our own Sun. The system has been compared to Luke Skywalker&#39;s home planet Tatooine in &quot;Star Wars.&quot;
Photos: Weird and wonderful planets beyond our solar system
This Jupiter-like planet in the HD-188753 system, 149 light-years from Earth, has three suns. The main star is similar in mass to our own Sun. The system has been compared to Luke Skywalker's home planet Tatooine in "Star Wars."
Hide Caption
10 of 17
Kepler-421b is a Uranus-sized transiting exoplanet with the longest known year, as it circles its star once every 704 days. The planet orbits an orange, K-type star that is cooler and dimmer than our Sun and is located about 1,000 light-years from Earth in the constellation Lyra.
Photos: Weird and wonderful planets beyond our solar system
Kepler-421b is a Uranus-sized transiting exoplanet with the longest known year, as it circles its star once every 704 days. The planet orbits an orange, K-type star that is cooler and dimmer than our Sun and is located about 1,000 light-years from Earth in the constellation Lyra.
Hide Caption
11 of 17
Astronomers discovered two planets less than three times the size of Earth orbiting sun-like stars in a crowded stellar cluster approximately 3,000 light-years from Earth in the constellation Cygnus.
Photos: Weird and wonderful planets beyond our solar system
Astronomers discovered two planets less than three times the size of Earth orbiting sun-like stars in a crowded stellar cluster approximately 3,000 light-years from Earth in the constellation Cygnus.
Hide Caption
12 of 17
This artist&#39;s conception shows a hypothetical planet with two moons orbiting in the habitable zone of a red dwarf star. The majority of the sun&#39;s closest stellar neighbors are red dwarfs.
Photos: Weird and wonderful planets beyond our solar system
This artist's conception shows a hypothetical planet with two moons orbiting in the habitable zone of a red dwarf star. The majority of the sun's closest stellar neighbors are red dwarfs.
Hide Caption
13 of 17
Kepler-186f was the first validated Earth-sized planet to be found orbiting a distant star in the habitable zone. This zone a range of distance from a star where liquid water might pool on the planet&#39;s surface.
Photos: Weird and wonderful planets beyond our solar system
Kepler-186f was the first validated Earth-sized planet to be found orbiting a distant star in the habitable zone. This zone a range of distance from a star where liquid water might pool on the planet's surface.
Hide Caption
14 of 17
Kepler-69c is a super-Earth-size planet similar to Venus. The planet is found in the habitable zone of a star like our sun, approximately 2,700 light years from Earth in the constellation Cygnus.
Photos: Weird and wonderful planets beyond our solar system
Kepler-69c is a super-Earth-size planet similar to Venus. The planet is found in the habitable zone of a star like our sun, approximately 2,700 light years from Earth in the constellation Cygnus.
Hide Caption
15 of 17
The Kepler-444 system formed when the Milky Way was just 2 billion years old. The tightly packed system is home to five planets that range in size, the smallest is comparable to the size of Mercury and the largest to Venus, orbiting their sun in less than 10 days.
Photos: Weird and wonderful planets beyond our solar system
The Kepler-444 system formed when the Milky Way was just 2 billion years old. The tightly packed system is home to five planets that range in size, the smallest is comparable to the size of Mercury and the largest to Venus, orbiting their sun in less than 10 days.
Hide Caption
16 of 17
This artistic concept image compares Earth, left, with Kepler-452b, which is about 60% larger. Both planets orbit a G2-type star of about the same temperature; however, the star hosting Kepler-452b is 6 billion years old -- 1.5 billion years older than our sun.
Photos: Weird and wonderful planets beyond our solar system
This artistic concept image compares Earth, left, with Kepler-452b, which is about 60% larger. Both planets orbit a G2-type star of about the same temperature; however, the star hosting Kepler-452b is 6 billion years old -- 1.5 billion years older than our sun.
Hide Caption
17 of 17
binary system three giant planets04 new exoplanet 082401 new exoplanet 0824exoplanets gallery 0725Kepler K2 mission 100 new planetsthree planet star system 01 Kepler-1647bexpoplanets 1 hd106906bexoplanets 10 kepler 10bexoplanets 9 tatooineexoplanets 8 kepler 421 bexoplanets 7 cluster planetsexoplanets 6 red dwarf planetsexoplanets 3 kepler 186fexoplanets 5 kepler 69cexoplanets 3 kepler 444 systemexoplanets 2 kepler 452 b

Story highlights

  • Radiation danger is 'potential show-stopper' for space exploration
  • Anti-matter might take us to the stars -- if we could make enough of it
  • NASA envisages a telescope to resolve stars more than 10 million light-years away

CNN Inspirations: Out of This World explores mankind's dream of living beyond planet Earth.

(CNN)Imagine something so distant that with our current technology it would take 2,400 generations to reach there -- and that's just our nearest star.

Even moving at 10 miles a second, like the Voyager spacecraft launched in the 1970s, it would take around 80,000 years to reach Alpha Centauri -- which is 4.2 light years away.
    If we want to explore anything in the wider galaxy, the challenges are enormous ... and we don't even know how to keep astronauts safe.
    Is there any hope of overcoming things which today seem impossible?

    Radiation shields

    Read More
    Building a ship that can travel at enormous speeds is vital but there's one rather large elephant occupying the bridge of our vessel.
    &#39;How we can build another Earth&#39;
    'How we can build another Earth'
    The Earth's atmosphere and magnetic field protect us from lethal radiation from the sun. Without similar protection from the hostile space environment we are not going anywhere very far -- at least, not alive. Even the relatively short hop to Mars puts explorers at serious risk. NASA says a Mars voyager would receive a radiation dose around 100 times the average yearly exposure on Earth.
    Cladding for a spacecraft would have to be meters thick to give full protection, and too heavy to be viable. Lining the spacecraft with water or even the astronauts' own waste have been suggested as possible solutions.
    Perhaps there's another way. Scientists at the UK's Rutherford Appleton Laboratory (RAL) have been working on an idea to protect space travelers, taking inspiration from the "Star Trek" shield.
    The plan is to make a mini magnetosphere -- a tiny version of the magnetic field that shields the Earth -- to protect people and spacecraft components.
    "It's got to be solved," said Ruth Bamford, lead researcher for the deflector shield project at RAL, telling CNN that the problem was a "potential show stopper for manned exploration."
    Goodbye, Earth: &#39;We&#39;re going to live on Mars in 2027&#39;
    'We're going to live on Mars in 2027'
    As a next step, Bamford would like to see the project tested in space.
    "I would like us to come up with some designs for making a test on a space craft or to piggy back on someone else's.
    "I would like to have a small shield on a spacecraft to discover when we switch it on or off we can see the radiation radically reduce or disappear," she said.
    In the meantime, private companies are pressing ahead with their Mars missions. Elon Musk, the CEO of SpaceX and Tesla Motors, is aiming for a manned mission in the mid-2020s.
    Meet the artists who paint alien landscapes
    Meet the artists who paint alien landscapes
    NASA too has turned its attention to the problem, studying a shielding technique using carbon, boron, nitrogen and hydrogen in tiny tubes.
    "Some of the solutions are technology we have already, like hydrogen-rich materials, but some of it will necessarily be cutting edge concepts that we haven't even thought of yet," space radiation engineer Jonathan Pellish says on the NASA website

    Propulsion

    So let's assume we can find a way to keep our space explorers safe. How are we going to get them anywhere in a hurry?
    One form of propulsion that has been suggested is an anti-matter drive.
    It sounds like something from science fiction but the principle sounds simple enough. You mix matter with anti-matter, they annihilate each other and there's an enormous release of energy that could be harnessed.
    As RAL astronomer and space scientist Barry Kellett puts it: "The engine is simple. The problem is getting the fuel."
    The particle accelerator at the CERN complex in Switzerland can make anti-matter but only creates extremely small amounts. With current technology it estimates that it would take about a billion years to make a gram ... and at huge cost.
    Giant leaps in space exploration
    Giant leaps in space exploration

      JUST WATCHED

      Giant leaps in space exploration

    Replay
    More Videos ...

    MUST WATCH

    Giant leaps in space exploration 00:55
    You can't store anti-matter in a can -- it would destroy the can -- so it would have to be captured and held in a magnetic field. Then you have to get it into space, and safely.
    If those seemingly impossible barriers could be crossed then RAL scientist Bob Bingham estimates that a spacecraft might be able to reach half the speed of light.
    "In other words, it would take eight years to get to the nearest star which is four light years away and then another four years for a signal to get back," he said.
    The problem can be eased slightly by sending tiny robotic probes, which does away with the cost and complexity of looking after humans in space for considerable periods.
    "If it costs $1billion for a robot camera why spend $100 billion to get someone to press the button for you?" said Kellett.
    Tourist trips to the Moon by 2043?
    Could Virgin Galactic launch tourist trips to the Moon by 2043?
    What other ways are there of powering a spaceship? Many have been proposed, including solar sails and photon laser thrusters.
    NASA is encouraging new technologies with its Innovative Advanced Concepts program.
    One of those studies focuses on PuFF -- pulsed fission-fusion propulsion system -- which NASA says aims to make a "radical improvement in our ability to explore destinations across the solar system and beyond."

    Telescopes

    If we can't go there ourselves, perhaps we can explore remotely from the comfort of home.
    Gaia space telescope&#39;s billion pixel camera to map Milky Way
    Gaia space telescope's billion pixel camera to map Milky Way
    The Gaia space telescope, with its billion-pixel camera, is already helping with this. The mission's aim is to build a three-dimensional picture of our galaxy, measuring precise distances to a billion stars.
    The European Space Agency (ESA) says Gaia has already mapped the precise position of 1,142 million stars, hinting at "treasures to come."
    The James Webb Space Telescope (JWST), a successor to Hubble, is due to launch in 2018. Instead of studying visible and ultraviolet light like Hubble, the JWST will work in the infra-red spectrum, allowing scientists to detect more distant targets.
    Perhaps these telescopes and future missions will help to build a bigger and more detailed picture of the hundreds of exoplanets that have already been discovered by NASA's Kepler space telescope.
    A NASA team has been investigating the possibilities of a future telescope they've called the Advanced Technology Large-Aperture Space Telescope (ATLAST) that would be able to resolve stars in galaxies more than 10 million light-years away.
    Son of Hubble to peer back to the dawn of time
    James Webb Space Telescope: Son of Hubble to peer back in time
    "One of the killer apps currently planned for ATLAST is the ability to detect signatures of life in the atmospheres of Earth-like planets in the solar neighborhood," said ATLAST study scientist Mark Clampin on the NASA website.
    It is possible that we may one day be able to detect seasons on other worlds -- something Virgin Galactic CEO George Whitesides thought possible in an interview with CNN in 2013.
    "I think there's a very good chance that we're alive when we actually find another 'Earth' in another solar system -- how profound is that?"
    It's a confidence shared by RAL's Bob Bingham. " I envisage that we will see the signs of life on an exoplanet very soon," he told CNN.

    Impossible ....or is it?

    Imagine going back in time and meeting the first Europeans who arrived in what is now the United States. How would you explain satellite TV to them?
    We routinely watch video on our cell phones and can travel to the other side of the planet in 24 hours. Some of these things weren't possible even a few decades ago.
    So what else that we consider impossible now might be feasible in years to come?
    Gravitational waves detected -- and that&#39;s creating waves in science
    Gravitational waves detected, proving Einstein right again
    Is there a way to separate space and time to allow us to reach places instantaneously? Could we warp space time to make a short cut like the characters in the "Star Trek" series?
    In 2014, CNN reported that NASA's Harold White had been working to develop a warp drive that will allow spacecraft to travel at speeds faster than light.
    What an Enterprise! NASA physicist, artist unveil warp-speed craft design
    NASA physicist imagines a warp-speed starship
    More recently, and a century after Albert Einstein predicted gravitational waves, they were finally proved to exist. Could they be harnessed in some way to allow cosmic travel?
    The answers to all the things -- including time travel -- might be ones we can't even imagine right now.
    Or perhaps the person who invents the time machine is you ... then you'll have some explaining to do.