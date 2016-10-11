Story highlights 2 deaths have been linked to defibrillator batteries that depleted quickly

Patients are advised to act immediately when alerted to a low battery

(CNN) Two deaths have been linked to St. Jude Medical heart defibrillators with batteries that failed. Now, the device maker has issued warnings about nearly 400,000 of the devices in use worldwide.

According to the US Food and Drug Administration, 398,740 of St. Jude Medical's implantable cardioverter defibrillators, known as ICDs, and cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators, known as CRT-Ds, are affected with premature battery depletion. The defibrillators were manufactured before May 2015.

Both CRT-Ds and ICDs are implanted under the skin, in the patient's upper chest area. The devices have wires called leads that attach to the heart and regulate the rhythm of the muscle. Defibrillators help patients with bradycardia -- a slow heartbeat -- by pacing the heartbeat and those with tachycardia -- a fast heartbeat -- by delivering shocks that reset heartbeats to normal.

Losing battery in a defibrillator could mean the failure of pacing heartbeats or delivering shocks, a potentially deadly consequence for cardiac patients.

The two deaths were associated with devices that could not provide needed shock therapy because the batteries were depleted, according to a letter sent by St. Jude Medical. Ten patients have fainted because the battery-drained devices did not provide needed pacing therapy, while 37 patients have reported dizziness from the lack of pacing therapy.

