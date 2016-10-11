Story highlights Gender inequality is a global problem

These five nations are ranked as having the biggest gaps

One factor in the ranking is access to education

"We Will Rise: Michelle Obama's Mission to Educate Girls Around the World," premieres on CNN Wednesday, October 12, at 9 p.m. ET.

(CNN) Read this sentence.

Now consider this: There are more than 100 million young women around the world who can't fully do the same, according to UNESCO, the United Nations' education-focused organization.

While access to education -- and particularly quality education -- is a global challenge for everyone, young women and girls suffer the most, as they're more likely than boys to be excluded. According to the World Bank, 16 million girls ages 6 to 11 will never start school, compared with 8 million boys.

That's detrimental not just for those young women, as education affects their ability to enter the workforce and make decisions about their own lives, but for the rest of us, too. Research has shown that girls' education can impact entire nations, as better-educated young women tend to earn more money, be healthier, have fewer children, be more politically active and emphasize health care and education for the next generation.