How a 22-year-old's overdose death saved lives

By Jacqueline Howard, CNN

Updated 11:40 AM ET, Tue October 11, 2016

Prescription and illegal opioids are commonly abused because they are so addictive. Opioid medications bind to the areas of the brain that control pain and emotions, driving up levels of the feel-good hormone dopamine in the brain's reward areas and producing an intense feeling of euphoria. As the brain becomes used to the feelings, it often takes more and more of the drug to produce the same levels of pain relief and well-being, leading to dependence and, later, addiction.
Opioids: Dangerous prescription painkillersPrescription and illegal opioids are commonly abused because they are so addictive.

Opioid medications bind to the areas of the brain that control pain and emotions, driving up levels of the feel-good hormone dopamine in the brain's reward areas and producing an intense feeling of euphoria.

As the brain becomes used to the feelings, it often takes more and more of the drug to produce the same levels of pain relief and well-being, leading to dependence and, later, addiction.
You can't get heroin by prescription, but many heroin users start off abusing prescription opioids, then turn to this illegal opioid. CNN's Chief Medical Correspondent Dr. Sanjay Gupta has reported on recent research that shows today's typical heroin addict starts using at 23, is more likely to live in affluent suburbs and was likely unwittingly led to heroin through painkillers prescribed by his or her doctor. According to the CDC, deaths from overdoses of prescription drugs and heroin continue to be the leading cause of unintentional death for Americans, rising 14% from 2013 to 2014.
HeroinYou can't get heroin by prescription, but many heroin users start off abusing prescription opioids, then turn to this illegal opioid.

CNN's Chief Medical Correspondent Dr. Sanjay Gupta has reported on recent research that shows today's typical heroin addict starts using at 23, is more likely to live in affluent suburbs and was likely unwittingly led to heroin through painkillers prescribed by his or her doctor.

According to the CDC, deaths from overdoses of prescription drugs and heroin continue to be the leading cause of unintentional death for Americans, rising 14% from 2013 to 2014.
Fentanyl citrate is a Class II controlled substance and one of the most powerful opioids on the market. It's often administered via injection or transdermal patch, or in lozenge form for pain after surgery, for difficult-to-manage chronic pain and for people who have developed a tolerance to other opioids. The type of fentanyl usually associated with overdoses is bought on the street in powder or pill form and is often mixed with heroin in a clandestine lab to increase the high it produces. Street names include Apache, China girl, goodfella, jackpot, murder 8, TNT and Tango and Cash.
FentanylFentanyl citrate, pictured here, is a Class II controlled substance and one of the most powerful opioids on the market. It's often administered via injection or transdermal patch, or in lozenge form for pain after surgery, for difficult-to-manage chronic pain and for people who have developed a tolerance to other opioids.

The type of fentanyl usually associated with overdoses is bought on the street in powder or pill form and is often mixed with heroin in a clandestine lab to increase the high it produces. Street names include Apache, China girl, goodfella, jackpot, murder 8, TNT and Tango and Cash.
Codeine is one of the weakest opioids, often given when painkillers such as acetaminophen or ibuprofen fail to work. Because it decreases activity in the part of the brain that controls coughing, it's frequently mixed with other liquids to develop cough syrups for colds and flu. It's also frequently used for pain relief after removal of tonsils and adenoids in children. The FDA is investigating the safety of codeine-based cough remedies for children younger than 18 due to concerns that it can lead to shallow, slowed or difficult breathing.
CodeineCodeine is one of the weakest opioids, often given when painkillers such as acetaminophen or ibuprofen fail to work. Because it decreases activity in the part of the brain that controls coughing, it's frequently mixed with other liquids to develop cough syrups for colds and flu. It's also frequently used for pain relief after removal of tonsils and adenoids in children. The FDA is investigating the safety of codeine-based cough remedies for children younger than 18 due to concerns that it can lead to shallow, slowed or difficult breathing.
Hydrocodone is a more powerful form of codeine and is often mixed with acetaminophen. Hydrocodone is the most frequently prescribed opioid painkiller, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, and the most abused. An overdose of hydrocodone can cause "cold and clammy skin, severely constricted pupils, and slow breathing that can lead to a loss of consciousness and death."
HydrocodoneThese pills are a more powerful form of codeine, called hydrocodone, and are often mixed with acetaminophen. Hydrocodone is the most frequently prescribed opioid painkiller, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, and the most abused. An overdose of hydrocodone can cause "cold and clammy skin, severely constricted pupils, and slow breathing that can lead to a loss of consciousness and death."
Oxycodone is a powerful narcotic pain reliever prescribed for moderate to high pain relief. It's often given in an extended-release formula for patients who will need to be on pain medications for long periods of time. Patients are warned not to break, chew, crush or dissolve extended-release tablets because the rush of oxycodone into the system could cause serious health problems, including overdose and death. Though highly addictive, oxycodone is not thought to be as frequently abused as hydrocodone. OxyContin, Percocet, Percodan and Tylox are some trade-name oxycodone products.
OxycodoneOxycodone is a powerful narcotic pain reliever prescribed for moderate to high pain relief. It's often given in an extended-release formula for patients who will need to be on pain medications for long periods of time.

Patients are warned not to break, chew, crush or dissolve extended-release tablets because the rush of oxycodone into the system could cause serious health problems, including overdose and death.

Though highly addictive, oxycodone is not thought to be as frequently abused as hydrocodone. OxyContin, Percocet, Percodan and Tylox are some trade-name oxycodone products.
Morphine is another powerful opioid often administered via syringe for severe pain. It can come in pill form, usually as extended-release tablets and capsules, and is prescribed only to relieve difficult, chronic pain that cannot be controlled by the use of other pain medications. As with most opioids, mixing medications, drinking alcohol or taking other meds that contain alcohol, or using street drugs while taking morphine, increases the risk of breathing problems or other serious, life-threatening side effects.
MorphineMorphine is another powerful opioid often administered via syringe for severe pain. It can come in pill form, usually as extended-release tablets and capsules, and is prescribed only to relieve difficult, chronic pain that cannot be controlled by the use of other pain medications.

As with most opioids, mixing medications, drinking alcohol or taking other meds that contain alcohol, or using street drugs while taking morphine, increases the risk of breathing problems or other serious, life-threatening side effects.
Meperidine is another narcotic analgesic, similar to morphine. It's often used to help put people to sleep before an operation and to provide pain relief after childbirth. The most common brand name is Demerol, which comes in both tablet and liquid forms. It is usually taken with or without food every three or four hours as needed for pain. As with all opioids, meperidine can cause drowsiness, so never drive a car or operate machinery after taking it until you know how you will react.
Meperidine Meperidine is another narcotic analgesic, similar to morphine. It's often used to help put people to sleep before an operation and to provide pain relief after childbirth.

The most common brand name is Demerol, which comes in both tablet and liquid forms. It is usually taken with or without food every three or four hours as needed for pain.

As with all opioids, meperidine can cause drowsiness, so never drive a car or operate machinery after taking it until you know how you will react.
Hydromorphone is another highly potent prescription painkiller. It's most commonly known by the brand names Dilaudid and Exalgo. Liquid hydromorphone holds the dubious honor of being frequently mistaken for morphine in hospital "wrong drug" medication errors because of the similarity of the names and appearances.
HydromorphoneHydromorphone is another highly potent prescription painkiller. It's most commonly known by the brand names Dilaudid, pictured here, and Exalgo.

Liquid hydromorphone holds the dubious honor of being frequently mistaken for morphine in hospital "wrong drug" medication errors because of the similarity of the names and appearances.
Though methadone is used to relieve severe chronic pain, it's most commonly known for preventing withdrawal symptoms in patients who were addicted to opioid drugs, as a part of their recovery process. Methadone has many of the same side effects as other opioids, including weakness, headache, nausea and vomiting, stomach pain, sweating, difficulty urinating, mood changes and vision problems, and difficulty falling asleep or staying asleep.
MethadoneThough methadone is used to relieve severe chronic pain, it's most commonly known for preventing withdrawal symptoms in patients who were addicted to opioid drugs, as a part of their recovery process.

Methadone has many of the same side effects as other opioids, including weakness, headache, nausea and vomiting, stomach pain, sweating, difficulty urinating, mood changes and vision problems, and difficulty falling asleep or staying asleep.
Buprenorphine is an opioid used as an alternative to methadone to help addicts recovering from heroin use. Buprenorphine is different from other opioids because it's a "partial opioid agonist," which means that when taken in proper prescribed doses, it should produce less euphoria and physical dependence, and therefore a lower potential for misuse. It's also supposed to have a relatively mild withdrawal profile. However, if abused by crushing and snorting or injecting, it can suppress breathing and cause dizziness, confusion, unconsciousness and death. Subutex, the brand name for buprenorphine, is taken as a tablet placed under the tongue and allowed to dissolve. The brand Suboxone is a combination of buprenorphine and naloxone, an opioid antagonist. Antagonists block the opiate receptors in the brain, keeping the narcotic from creating the high abusers crave.
BuprenorphineBuprenorphine is a opioid used as an alternative to methadone to help addicts recovering from heroin use. Buprenorphine is different from other opioids because it's a "partial opioid agonist," which means that when taken in proper prescribed doses, it should produce less euphoria and physical dependence, and therefore a lower potential for misuse. It's also supposed to have a relatively mild withdrawal profile.

However, if abused by crushing and snorting or injecting, it can suppress breathing and cause dizziness, confusion, unconsciousness and death.

Subutex, the brand name for buprenorphine, is taken as a tablet placed under the tongue and allowed to dissolve.

The brand Suboxone is a combination of buprenorphine and naloxone, an opioid antagonist. Antagonists block the opiate receptors in the brain, keeping the narcotic from creating the high abusers crave.
Story highlights

  • A recent rise in drug overdose deaths is leading to more organ donations
  • The organs from a young man who suffered a fatal overdose last year saved five lives

(CNN)Kyle Sullivan was an exceptional athlete, a star baseball player in high school. He had a contagious smile, dark hair and glimmering blue eyes. He stole the hearts of everyone around him -- all while developing a deadly drug addiction.

Last year, Kyle died from a drug overdose. He was 22.
    As she reflects on his life, Lisa Sullivan, 56, said she didn't know how long Kyle was experimenting with drugs. But after he graduated from high school in Maine, she saw her healthy son spiral into a depressed and sickly young man. She felt helpless.
    "In my son's instance, I really feel that he thought he was going through a phase. I don't think he looked at himself as a drug addict. I don't think he felt he was addicted to drugs," Sullivan said.
    Kyle Sullivan, 22, died from a drug overdose in March 2015. His organs were donated and saved five lives.
    Kyle Sullivan, 22, died from a drug overdose in March 2015. His organs were donated and saved five lives.
    Over time, the money Kyle made from working up to 70 hours a week as a landscaper was swiftly disappearing, buying opioids at $40 per pill and eventually going toward heroin to snort.
    "You try to figure out, being a parent, why was he taken from me? Why, why did this happen? But I really feel that God had a purpose for him and that it was for him to help others," Sullivan said. "Though he couldn't do it on Earth, he's doing it from heaven."
    After Kyle died, his heart, liver, two kidneys and intestines were all donated to help people in need of organ transplants -- from a mother in her early 20s to a grandfather in his late 60s, Sullivan said. In her grief, Sullivan now finds solace in the fact that Kyle's tragic death changed lives.
    "He helped five people. Not only the five people who got his organs but also all of their families," she said.

    'A changing face of organ donation'

    Sullivan, a single mother who raised Kyle and his older sister, Stacey, said that far too often, she is learning about young men and women who are dying of similar overdoses. She hopes Kyle's death can raise awareness and make a difference.
    While heartbreaking, it turns out that the recent rise in drug overdose deaths -- especially those involving opioids and heroin -- across the country has resulted in an unexpected increase in organ donations.
    Why are opioids so addictive?
    "The opioid epidemic is a tragedy that has had an unexpected lifesaving legacy in donation and transplantation," said Alexandra Glazier, president and CEO of the New England Organ Bank.
    "While this doesn't lessen the tragedy in any way, there is something meaningful happening in saving lives through donation and transplantation that's coming from these deaths. We have seen a changing face of organ donation over the past several years related to the drug epidemic."
    Epidemiologists across the country point to heroin and synthetic opioids, such as fentanyl, as the main contributors to the increasing number of drug-related deaths in the United States.
    From 2001 to 2014, the country experienced a 3.4-fold increase in the total number of overdose deaths from prescription opioid pain relievers, according to the National Institute on Drug Abuse. During that same time period, there was a whopping sixfold increase in the total number of overdose deaths from heroin, the data showed.
    "In the last few years, the number of deceased donors has increased fairly significantly, and looking at the reasons for that, the largest group accounting for that increase is in the drug overdose cause of death," said Dr. David Klassen, chief medical officer at the United Network for Organ Sharing.
    Spike in heroin overdoses overwhelms multiple states
    About a decade ago, Klassen said, drug overdoses accounted for 3% of the donor population. That number is expected to rise to 12% this year.
    "The fact that the need for transplantable organs is so great and that, statistically, 22 people die every day for lack of an organ has probably contributed to more transplant programs considering organs from individuals dying from drug intoxication," said Kent Holloway, CEO of Lifeline of Ohio, a nonprofit organization that promotes and coordinates the donation of organs and tissue for transplantation.
    Calls for help for Ohio drug epidemic
    Ohio is one of the five states with the highest rates of drug overdose deaths in 2014, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention; the other four are West Virginia, New Mexico, New Hampshire and Kentucky.
    "When all of this is said and done, what this means to us is that donors, in advance of their passing, or their families made the decision to make something very good come out of tragic situation," Holloway said. "These donors have saved lives. They have given complete strangers a second chance for a healthy future."

    Kyle's choice to save lives

    Sullivan remembers the day Kyle registered to be an organ donor. It was a cheery spring afternoon in Maine, she said. Kyle had just gotten a new truck and was getting his driver's license for the first time at 18 years old.
    "I remember that day so well because he had waited to get his license, so he was really excited that the day had finally come," Sullivan said.
    "When we finally did go to get his license, I mentioned organ donation to Kyle, and he didn't even have to think about it. It was an automatic yes. That's just how Kyle was," she said. "He said such a loving personality. He didn't want anyone to be sad. He wanted everyone to be happy, and that's why I know he's looking down on those people that he saved and smiling. I know he is."
    When Kyle registered to be an organ donor, he joined about half of the nation's adult population. More than 130 million adults in the United States have registered as organ donors as of last month, according to the national Department of Health and Human Services.
    "That's approximately 50% of the adult population, and we definitely see that reflected in this sub-population" of donors who have died of a drug overdose, Glazier said. "Many of these donors have registered their own decision to be a donor."
    Sullivan said she told Kyle's doctors about his decision to be an organ donor on the day he died.
    This is your brain on heroin
    Kyle was visiting some friends in Massachusetts last year when he overdosed, Sullivan said. It was a cold and snowy day in March, and he was admitted to Lahey Hospital and Medical Center in Burlington. A combination of drugs was found in his system.
    When Kyle was brought to the hospital, he was immediately put on life support.
    "Kyle was in the hospital for three days," Sullivan said. "When his doctor that was taking care of him stated that there's nothing we could do ... I did say that Kyle, by his own choosing, is an organ donor."
    Within a minute or two, Sullivan said, she was placed on the phone with the New England Organ Bank, which facilitated Kyle's organ donation.

    Organs after overdoses

    Even though people are dying from drug overdoses, that doesn't necessarily affect whether their organs can be donated, experts said.
    "Narcotics in and of themselves are not necessarily toxic to organs. You know, narcotics cause people to stop breathing and cause their heart to stop, and in those situations, people become brain-dead within a matter of minutes," said Klassen, of the United Network for Organ Sharing.
    "But in fact, their organs are potentially very suitable for plantation, so kidney function, liver function, even heart and lung function can be quite good. People dying of drug overdoses also tend to be younger and healthier," he explained. "It turns out actually the organs that are donated by patients who die of overdoses really can be, from a transplant perspective, really good organs."
    When an organ donor dies of a drug overdose, the nation's Public Health Service and CDC categorize them as an "increased risk" donor, Glazier said.
    In other words, organs from the potential donor might be at an increased risk for certain infectious diseases -- and to determine such, the donor's family is typically interviewed about the donor's medical and social history and behaviors.
    "But I think our understanding collectively in the field of organ donation and transplantation of how to view that risk has changed," Glazier said. The incidence of disease transmission in organ transplantation is estimated to be as low as 1%, according to a 2012 study in the journal Emerging Infectious Diseases.
    "The risk of dying waiting for an organ is the biggest risk that many of these patients face and so in evaluating the potential increased risk that comes with an organ from a donor who died of an overdose, it needs to be in that context," she said. "In that context, the bigger risk is the risk of not getting a transplant, versus the potential for a disease transmission."

    'His heart's beating in someone else'

    Some of the people who received Kyle's organs were facing the risk of not receiving an organ at all -- and now they feel as if they have a new life, Sullivan said.
    The recipient of Kyle's left kidney hopes to connect with Sullivan and her family, she said. Sullivan added that she also wants to meet the 66-year-old grandfather who was the recipient of Kyle's heart.
    "His heart's beating in someone else," Sullivan said of her son before falling into a deep sob.
    "I'm sorry," she said with a sniffle. "Organ donation ... it just gives you a reason to keep going, to know that something good came out of something so tragic. ... What I'm looking forward to right now is one day hearing Kyle's heart beat again."