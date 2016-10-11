Breaking News

Cholera fears rise in Haiti after Hurricane Matthew

By Karla Pequenino, for CNN

Updated 12:44 AM ET, Tue October 11, 2016

People sick with cholera receive medical assistance at Saint Antoine Hospital in Jeremie, Haiti, on Monday, October 10. Days after the storm smashed into southwestern Haiti, some communities along the southern coast have yet to receive any assistance, leaving residents who have lost their homes and virtually all their belongings struggling to find shelter and potable water.
People ford one of many rivers along the southern coast, once spanned by bridges that were destroyed or rendered unusable by Hurricane Matthew, near Port-a-Piment, Haiti, on October 10.
People walk past damaged buildings in a seaside fishing neighborhood almost destroyed by Hurricane Matthew in Port Salut, Haiti, on Sunday, October 9.
Natalie Joseph cleans clothes in a river cutting through Roche a Bateau, Haiti, on October 9.
US soldiers unload bags of food from a helicopter in Jeremie, Haiti, on October 9. Aid has started to reach the hard-hit town, where thousands of homes were damaged or destroyed.
Residents pray at a church that was destroyed by Hurricane Matthew in Jeremie, Haiti, on October 9.
A victim of cholera receives treatment at the state hospital after Hurricane Matthew, in Jeremie, Haiti, on October 9.
Andrenne Joseph dries her clothes on Saturday, October 8, near the remains of her house in Jeremie, Haiti. Her home was destroyed by Hurricane Matthew, which killed at least 336 people since the storm hit the island country. Aid has begun pouring into the hard-hit town, where thousands of homes were damaged or destroyed and many people were running low on food and facing an increased risk for cholera.
Residents of Jeremie, Haiti, wait on the shore Saturday as a boat with water and food from the &quot;Mission of Hope&quot; charity arrives. Jeremie appears to be the epicenter of Haiti&#39;s growing humanitarian crisis in the wake of the storm.
Corn salvaged from destroyed crops dries in the sun Saturday after Hurricane Matthew swept through Jeremie.
People unload food and water from a &quot;Mission of Hope&quot; charity boat Saturday after Hurricane Matthew swept through Jeremie.
An aerial view of damage to the small village of Casanette near Baumond, Haiti on Saturday. The full scale of the devastation in rural Haiti is becoming clear in the days after Hurricane Matthew leveled huge swaths of the country&#39;s south.
Haitians gather along a flooded street in Haiti on Friday, October 7.
Palm trees lie flattened on the ground after high winds knocked them over.
Rubble lies in the street in the aftermath of the storm.
The wall of a church stands among the debris scattered in Hurricane Matthew&#39;s wake.
Residents carry a coffin containing the remains of a pregnant woman, a victim of Hurricane Matthew, in Jeremie on Friday, October 7. People across southwest Haiti were digging through the wreckage of their homes Friday, salvaging what they could of their meager possessions.
An aerial view shows destruction caused by Hurricane Matthew in Jeremie, Haiti, on Friday, October 7. &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2016/10/04/americas/hurricane-matthew/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;The damage from Hurricane Matthew&lt;/a&gt; was especially brutal in southern Haiti, where sustained winds of 130 mph punished the country.
Residents work to repair a roof after it was ripped away by Hurricane Matthew in Jeremie, Haiti, on Friday, October 7.
Damaged homes are shown on Friday, October 7, in Haiti, where the death toll is in the hundreds.
A young man stands near the cathedral damaged by Hurricane Matthew, in Jeremie, Haiti, on October 7.
A man dries toys recovered from the debris left by Hurricane Matthew in Les Cayes, Haiti, on Thursday, October 6.
A girl washes mud from her feet after Hurricane Matthew passed through Les Cayes, Haiti, on October 6.
Fallen trees litter the ground outside a damaged church in Les Cayes on October 6. Hundreds of people have been killed in Haiti, the Dominican Republic and St. Vincent and the Grenadines, officials said, with the death toll expected to rise.
Girls wade through a flooded street in Les Cayes on October 6.
Two days after the storm, authorities and aid workers in Haiti still lack a clear picture of what they fear is the country&#39;s biggest disaster in years.
Saint Anne Church in Les Cayes is reduced to ruins. In the wake of the storm, the Electoral Commission postponed the country&#39;s presidential election, which had been scheduled for Sunday.
Residents repair their homes in Les Cayes.
Children sit inside a damaged church in Saint-Louis on Wednesday, October 5.
Men push a motorbike through a flooded street in Leogane on October 5. More than 300,000 people are in shelters across the country, the United Nations said.&lt;br /&gt;
A man carries a woman across a river at Petit Goave on October 5. A bridge collapsed because of the storm.
A woman cleans her flooded home following the overflowing of La Rouyonne River on October 5 in Leogane. Residents could face risks from standing water. Haiti is still recovering from a cholera outbreak after the devastating 2010 earthquake.
Nice Simon, the mayor of Tabarre, holds a baby on October 3, as she helps evacuate the area along a river.
Story highlights

  • Cholera cases are on the rise in Haiti after Hurricane Matthew
  • But the country is more prepared than in 2010 to handle the outbreaks

(CNN)Hurricane Matthew has left Haiti, but the danger is far from over as the number of cholera cases now is on the rise.

Haiti has been plagued with the waterborne disease since 2010, after UN soldiers accidentally brought it to the country in the aftermath of a major earthquake that year. The World Health Organization reported 80,000 cases in Haiti since the initial outbreak -- and 770 new cases per week in 2016.
    Now the destruction brought by Matthew has accelerated the existing epidemic and undermined the strides made in fighting the disease, the country's leader said.
    "A lot of effort has been made to avoid the spread of this epidemic," said Interim President Jocelerme Privert, "but the hurricane has accelerated it."
    The Haitian Health Foundation also is worried about a potential sharp increase in cholera cases. The disease is transmitted through the ingestion of contaminated water or food carrying Vibrio cholerae bacteria. Infection leads to vomiting and diarrhea, which can kill within hours if left untreated.
    UN acknowledges involvement in Haiti cholera outbreak for first time
    UN acknowledges involvement in Haiti cholera outbreak
    Nadesha Mijoba, country director for the health foundation, said the aftermath of Hurricane Matthew will make new cases harder to detect and treat.
    "Cholera never left Haiti. Cases have continued since the 2010 outbreak, but they have been manageable. With a disaster like Matthew, waters rise ... and people end up relying on polluted water sources ridden with human waste and feces, which can lead to an outbreak," Mijoba said.
    Haitian women and children gather in Port Salut to wash clothes after the devastating effects of Hurricane Matthew.
    Haitian women and children gather in Port Salut to wash clothes after the devastating effects of Hurricane Matthew.

    Clean water a top priority

    The top priority is to ensure that potable water is available to people in Haiti. "Whatever technology available to treat water must reach us so that populations don't rely on bad sources. Antibiotic ointments and medicine to treat open wounds are also essential," Mijoba said.
    The medical director of Haiti Air Ambulance, Dr. Vince DeGennaro, said there had been dozens of cholera deaths in the southwestern town of Port-a-Piment.
    "These towns on the southwestern coast, it's near total destruction. Just about every building was knocked down, even concrete ones," he said. "It's quite frightening to see from the air."
    An aerial view of the destruction in Casanette, Haiti, caused by Hurricane Matthew on October 8.
    An aerial view of the destruction in Jeremie, Haiti, caused by Hurricane Matthew on October 8.
    An aerial view of the destruction in Jeremie, Haiti, caused by Hurricane Matthew on October 8.
    An aerial view of the destruction in Casanette, Haiti, caused by Hurricane Matthew on October 8.
    An aerial view of the destruction in Casanette, Haiti, caused by Hurricane Matthew on October 8.
    An aerial view of the destruction in Casanette, Haiti, caused by Hurricane Matthew on October 8.
    An aerial view of the destruction in Casanette, Haiti, caused by Hurricane Matthew on October 8.
    An aerial view of the destruction in Jeremie, Haiti, caused by Hurricane Matthew on October 7.
    An aerial view of the destruction in Jeremie, Haiti, caused by Hurricane Matthew on October 7.
    An aerial view of the destruction in Jeremie, Haiti, caused by Hurricane Matthew on October 7.
    An aerial view of the destruction in Jeremie, Haiti, caused by Hurricane Matthew on October 7.
    An aerial view of the destruction in Jeremie, Haiti, caused by Hurricane Matthew on October 7.
    "People are just sleeping outside and that leads to all sorts of problems with disease," he said.
    In those conditions, he said, the threat of cholera was a "huge concern."
    Save the Children has also seen a rise in cases following Hurricane Matthew.
    "The number of cases is increasing with every new report," Dr. Unni Krishnan, director of Save the Children's Emergency Health Unit in Haiti, said in a statement.
    "Flooding and contaminated water caused by the storm pose a huge threat to survivors, including thousands of children. Clean water and medicine delivered to the hardest hit areas in the next 24 to 48 hours is a key priority."
    Flooding remains a major concern.
    Flooding remains a major concern.

    'Nobody has to die' from cholera

    WHO spokesman Christian Lindmeier said an exact number of cholera cases across Haiti is hard to estimate. Some cases can be mild, but when treatment is not available, the loss of fluids through diarrhea and vomiting can lead to rapid dehydration and shock.
    How to help those affected by Hurricane Matthew
    "Cholera is a disease nobody has to die from. Eighty percent of people infected will only show mild symptoms, and it can be easily treated if people are properly hydrated," Lindmeier said.
    The WHO warns that rebuilding health facilities is also a priority. Once the rainy season reaches Haiti in November, cases of cholera could rise even more steeply.
    A victim of cholera receives treatment at the state hospital in Jeremie.
    A victim of cholera receives treatment at the state hospital in Jeremie.
    Despite the rise in the reported cases, Mijoba is hopeful that Haiti is better prepared this time.
    "There is more awareness about cholera in Haiti today. Medical teams are trained on how to treat and identify the problem. In 2010, the Haitian people did not know what to do," she said.
    Other illnesses might start to pick up as well, especially as mosquito populations rise again.
    "Mosquito populations will increase dramatically due to the water rising," Mijoba said.
    "In normal circumstances, dengue and malaria are already a problem, so the incidence of these diseases is likely to worsen."