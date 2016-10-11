(CNN) Hurricane Matthew has left Haiti, but the danger is far from over as the number of cholera cases now is on the rise.

Now the destruction brought by Matthew has accelerated the existing epidemic and undermined the strides made in fighting the disease, the country's leader said.

"A lot of effort has been made to avoid the spread of this epidemic," said Interim President Jocelerme Privert, "but the hurricane has accelerated it."

Nadesha Mijoba, country director for the health foundation, said the aftermath of Hurricane Matthew will make new cases harder to detect and treat.

"Cholera never left Haiti. Cases have continued since the 2010 outbreak, but they have been manageable. With a disaster like Matthew, waters rise ... and people end up relying on polluted water sources ridden with human waste and feces, which can lead to an outbreak," Mijoba said.

Haitian women and children gather in Port Salut to wash clothes after the devastating effects of Hurricane Matthew.

Clean water a top priority

The top priority is to ensure that potable water is available to people in Haiti. "Whatever technology available to treat water must reach us so that populations don't rely on bad sources. Antibiotic ointments and medicine to treat open wounds are also essential," Mijoba said.

The medical director of Haiti Air Ambulance, Dr. Vince DeGennaro, said there had been dozens of cholera deaths in the southwestern town of Port-a-Piment.

"People are just sleeping outside and that leads to all sorts of problems with disease," he said.

In those conditions, he said, the threat of cholera was a "huge concern."

Save the Children has also seen a rise in cases following Hurricane Matthew.

"The number of cases is increasing with every new report," Dr. Unni Krishnan, director of Save the Children's Emergency Health Unit in Haiti, said in a statement.

"Flooding and contaminated water caused by the storm pose a huge threat to survivors, including thousands of children. Clean water and medicine delivered to the hardest hit areas in the next 24 to 48 hours is a key priority."

Flooding remains a major concern.

'Nobody has to die' from cholera

WHO spokesman Christian Lindmeier said an exact number of cholera cases across Haiti is hard to estimate. Some cases can be mild, but when treatment is not available, the loss of fluids through diarrhea and vomiting can lead to rapid dehydration and shock.

"Cholera is a disease nobody has to die from. Eighty percent of people infected will only show mild symptoms, and it can be easily treated if people are properly hydrated," Lindmeier said.

The WHO warns that rebuilding health facilities is also a priority. Once the rainy season reaches Haiti in November, cases of cholera could rise even more steeply.

A victim of cholera receives treatment at the state hospital in Jeremie.

Despite the rise in the reported cases, Mijoba is hopeful that Haiti is better prepared this time.

"There is more awareness about cholera in Haiti today. Medical teams are trained on how to treat and identify the problem. In 2010, the Haitian people did not know what to do," she said.

Other illnesses might start to pick up as well, especially as mosquito populations rise again.

"Mosquito populations will increase dramatically due to the water rising," Mijoba said.

"In normal circumstances, dengue and malaria are already a problem, so the incidence of these diseases is likely to worsen."