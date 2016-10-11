Blue Bell expands cookie dough-related ice cream recall

Story highlights Blue Bell has expanded its recall to include all products made with cookie dough

The cookie dough tested positive for listeria

No one has reported being sick after eating the ice cream

(CNN) Blue Bell Ice Cream is expanding its recall to include all its flavors made with cookie dough, as the dough may be contaminated with listeria monocytogenes.

The dough, created by third-party supplier Aspen Hills Inc., tested positive for listeria. No one has reported getting sick after eating the ice cream, but the company is recalling the flavors out of an abundance of caution.

It was Blue Bell that identified "a potential problem through intensified internal testing" and notified the supplier, Blue Bell said in a statement.

Blue Bell is recalling flavors made with cookie dough due to possible listeria contamination.

Check your freezer for Blue Bell Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough or Blue Bell Cookie Two Step half-gallons or pints that were produced between February 2 and September 7, 2016. Three-gallon containers of Blue Bell Blue Monster, Blue Bell Chocolate Chip Cookie or Blue Bell Krazy Kookie Dough, typically sold to retailers, for those same dates are also subject to the recall. If you have a recalled product, throw it out or take it back to the store where you bought it for a refund.

