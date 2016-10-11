Samantha Bee's epic Trump tape critique

Story highlights
(CNN)Samantha Bee's take on Donald Trump's hot mic moment might best be described as blistering.
On Monday's "Full Frontal," Bee shared her thoughts about Trump's vulgar 2005 conversation with Billy Bush.
"Warning: You're going to hear the p-word, and trust me, that word isn't presidential," Bee said at the top of her monologue.
After playing an excerpt of the "Access Hollywood" video first published by the Washington Post on Friday, Bee summarized Trump's crude remarks about women.
"Take a Tic Tac and grab 'em by the p***y is the closest thing to a plan Donald Trump has described this entire election," Bee said.
The late night host then played a bit more of the video.
"Let's stop that hostile work environment training module here and discuss what we've seen," Bee continued. "In less than a minute, these two leering dildos turned their rape culture banter into a rape culture power move that demeaned and violated [Arianne] Zucker in ways she is only now finding out about."
Bee also had a few words to say about Trump's taped apology.
"Trump doesn't ask for anything and that includes permission before putting his unwelcome, Tic-Tac-crusted mouth hole on a female he barely knows," she said.
Later in the show, Bee saved some scorn for Republicans who said they were offended by Trump's remarks about women because they have female relatives.
"Trump's comments were wrong because women are human. And if you hadn't stood cravenly by while he insulted them for a year, you wouldn't be in the pile of elephant s*** you're in today," Bee said.