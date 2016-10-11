Samantha Bee's epic Trump tape critique

Story highlights Samanta Bee took on Donald Trump and Billy Bush for their lewd comments on her show Monday

Bee called Trump and Bush's comments 'rape culture banter'

(CNN) Samantha Bee's take on Donald Trump's hot mic moment might best be described as blistering.

On Monday's "Full Frontal," Bee shared her thoughts about Trump's vulgar 2005 conversation with Billy Bush.

"Warning: You're going to hear the p-word, and trust me, that word isn't presidential," Bee said at the top of her monologue.

After playing an excerpt of the "Access Hollywood" video first published by the Washington Post on Friday, Bee summarized Trump's crude remarks about women.

"Take a Tic Tac and grab 'em by the p***y is the closest thing to a plan Donald Trump has described this entire election," Bee said.

