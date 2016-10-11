Petition demands 'make Mulan right'

Story highlights #MakeMulanRight rises on social media

Some angry that Asian role could be played by white man

Petition signed by 12,000

(CNN) Disney's upcoming 2018 live-action retelling of Mulan, the traditional Chinese story of a young girl who takes her father's place in war to save him, is being hit with criticism on social media after a speculative screenplay was leaked online.

The information, posted anonymously on the website Angry Asian Man , revealed that the new Disney movie would not focus on Mulan's own journey to protect her family. Instead, the proposed remake of the studio's hit animation movie would feature a white male European sailor who saved the young heroine and conquered her heart.

Criticism went viral after American actor Joel de la Fuente, known for his role in The Happening, supported the allegations in a Twitter post

So, @Disney is replacing Li Shang, making her love interest a white sailor & she isnt the main lead.. Its about the sailor.. #MakeMulanRight pic.twitter.com/g8cFgrqbHo — MsHeartAttack (@Ms_HeartAttack) October 11, 2016

Mulan fans used the hashtag #MakeMulanRight to complain about how the possible script would whitewash Asian culture.

The term 'whitewash' is sometimes used to describe the tendency in which Western culture appropriates minority cultures around it.

