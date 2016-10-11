Story highlights "Law & Order: SVU" is telling an election-themed tale in an October episode

Gary Cole will guest star as a politician who's campaign goes "haywire"

(CNN) Here's a story that might sound familiar: A politician's election campaign goes off the rails after the candidate's troublesome treatment of women in the past comes to light.

Draw your own conclusions. But for the purposes of fiction, it's a story that will soon be told on NBC's long-running procedural "Law & Order: SVU."

The show, a drama known for borrowing from headlines for its stories, is taking on the election with an episode called "Unstoppable."

Gary Cole ("Veep") will play the fictional politician in question -- one NBC won't outright say was inspired by any particular political figure.

Per a logline, Cole's character find himself on the defense after "several women go public with damaging accusations" that cause his campaign to go "haywire."