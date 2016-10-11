Khloe Kardashian breaks silence on Kim's robbery: 'She's not doing that well'

Story highlights Khloe Kardashian broke her silence and said Kim is 'not doing well' since the Paris robbery

Khloe told Ellen DeGeneres that the whole family will be 'pulling back' on social media

(CNN) Khloe Kardashian says her sister, Kim Kardashian, is "not doing that well" after being robbed at gunpoint in Paris.

"It's incredibly traumatic what happened to her, but our family is super close and great and we'll get through it together," Khloe Kardashian told Ellen DeGeneres Tuesday. "We do appreciate all of your guys' love and support. It will take time. It was horrible what happened to her."

This is the first time a Kardashian has broken the family's silence since the robbery, which took place during the early morning hours of October 3.

"I think it's just a wake-up call to make a lot of life adjustments," Khloe said, when asked by DeGeneres about the Kardashians' having pulled back from social media. "This is a really serious matter and for Kim, I think it's really personal as to when -- that emotional terror -- you could move on from that. I think for us it's all a wake-up call for all of us, but definitely just to make sure that our sister's okay."

