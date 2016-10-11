Drake cancels the rest of his tour after ankle injury

Story highlights Drake has canceled the remainder of Summer Sixteen tour due to an ankle injury

His rep released a statement saying his injury is only 'made worse' by continuing to perform

(CNN) Drake has just canceled the remainder of his Summer Sixteen tour.

The rapper had three remaining concert dates but has postponed them indefinitely due to an ankle injury.

"Drake suffered a severe ankle injury during the tour which he did his best to power through," a spokesperson for the rapper said in a statement. "By doing this, he made his injury worse. Under doctors' orders and to ensure Drake only ever gives fans the performances they deserve, he will be postponing the remaining three dates of his Summer Sixteen tour to allow him time to recuperate his ankle injury. Drake's fans mean the world to him. Seeing their faces and performing his music for them is what he loves to do the most and he can't wait to get back on stage."

Drake had previously postponed three of his concerts due to the injury, which included Toronto, Philadelphia and Newark. The latest cancellations affect two concerts at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn as well as another date in Newark.