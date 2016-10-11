Breaking News

CMA Awards announce first performers

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

Updated 9:44 AM ET, Tue October 11, 2016

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Brad Paisley and Carrie Underwood will once again host the Country Music Association Awards.
Brad Paisley and Carrie Underwood will once again host the Country Music Association Awards.

Story highlights

  • Country Music Association Awards will air November 2
  • Dolly Parton will be honored with Willie Nelson Lifetime Achievement Award

(CNN)The first performers for the 50th annual Country Music Association Awards have been announced.

Dierks Bentley, Eric Church, Maren Morris and Keith Urban will join co-hosts Brad Paisley and Carrie Underwood in taking the stage for the CMA Awards.
    Dolly Parton will receive the Willie Nelson Lifetime Achievement Award.
    In honor of it being the 50th anniversary, the organization has put together a music video titled "Forever Country: Artists of Then, Now, and Forever" featuring 30 of the genre's biggest stars.
    The CMA Awards will air November 2 on ABC.