Story highlights Jamie Lee Curtis cautions about throwing Billy Bush under the bus

"Access Hollywood's" Kit Hoover also speaks up for former co-worker

(CNN) Some celebrities are questioning the treatment of Billy Bush as he awaits his fate on the "Today" show following the fallout over Donald Trump's vulgar remarks that surfaced in a 2005 videotape.

Bush was suspended from his co-hosting duties on the 9 a.m. hour of "Today" after the footage from Trump's conversation with him became public last week.

During the taping of a segment for "Access Hollywood," the future Republican presidential nominee makes lewd comments about women as Bush, then a host of the program, responds and laughs.

Bush quickly issued an apology in the wake of the controversy.

"It's no excuse, but this happened 11 years ago -- I was younger, less mature, and acted foolishly in playing along," he said in a statement. "I'm very sorry."

