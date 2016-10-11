Ben Affleck on co-parenting with Jennifer Garner: 'We do our best'

(CNN) Breaking up is hard to do but Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner make it look easy.

Affleck, who separated a little over one year ago from his wife Jennifer Garner, told " Entertainment Tonight" that when it comes to co-parenting their three children, it's simple.

"We do our best," he said at the Los Angeles premiere of his new film "The Accountant."

But the 44-year-old did admit that there dad duty he finds difficult -- homework.

"My areas of expertise with the kids are spotty at best," he said. "Not homework. I only play an accountant in the movie. In real life, I'm badly wanting."

