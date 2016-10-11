CMA Awards announce first performers

Story highlights Country Music Association Awards will air November 2

Dolly Parton will be honored with Willie Nelson Lifetime Achievement Award

(CNN) The first performers for the 50th annual Country Music Association Awards have been announced.

Dierks Bentley, Eric Church, Maren Morris and Keith Urban will join co-hosts Brad Paisley and Carrie Underwood in taking the stage for the CMA Awards.

Dolly Parton will receive the Willie Nelson Lifetime Achievement Award.

In honor of it being the 50th anniversary, the organization has put together a music video titled "Forever Country: Artists of Then, Now, and Forever" featuring 30 of the genre's biggest stars.

The CMA Awards will air November 2 on ABC.