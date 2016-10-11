Story highlights Opposition parties say no to a national vote on same-sex marriage

Australia is one of the last Western countries without same-sex marriage

(CNN) Australia's parliament is almost certain to vote down a national referendum on same-sex marriage, potentially delaying marriage equality in the country for years.

Though it backs same-sex marriage, the left-wing opposition Labor party formally announced Tuesday it would not support the government's planned national vote.

They say a public vote is unnecessary, too costly and would trigger a divisive public debate which could traumatize young gay and lesbian Australians.

Instead, Labor, and other opposition parties, want same-sex marriage to be passed by Parliament immediately -- something which government conservatives are dead set against.

.@billshortenmp says Labor couldn't 'in good conscience' support a plebiscite. https://t.co/ORNG2c9Jpg — Sky News Australia (@SkyNewsAust) October 11, 2016

All of this leaves Australia's gay community hanging. Without Labor's support, the government won't have enough votes in the Australian senate to approve the national vote.

