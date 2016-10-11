Photos: Submerged beauty — the wonders of what lies beneath ALLEMÄNNA BADET/Bathing Culture, Gothenburg by Raumlabor – Scroll through the gallery to see innovative modern takes on bathhouses as well as other incredible water-facing designs.



Studio Raumlabor built a rusty steel bathhouse in Frihamnen, the former industrial port of Gothenburg.

ALLEMÄNNA BADET/Bathing Culture, Gothenburg by Raumlabor – Its steel industrial exterior is juxtaposed with a warm wooden interior made of larch strips.

Horai Bath House, Atami by Kengo Kuma & Associates – With a transparent canopy and use of wood, Kengo Kuma's Horai bathhouse takes inspiration from traditional Japanese hot springs.

Sauna Poleno, Podebrady by H3T Architekti – H3T Architekti has built a collection of 19 saunas so far, including Sauna Poleno, a bike sauna and a suspended sauna hovering over a lake. The community sauna pictured above is located in the Czech spa town of Podebrady.

The Dairy House, Somerset by Skene Catling de la Peña – This former dairy house is now a luxury estate with five bedrooms, three bathrooms, and a small pool. The exterior maintains its existing structure.

Underwater Pavilions by Doug Aitken – Artist Doug Aitken is planning on building geometric spaces of underwater art, allowing swimmers, divers, and snorkelers to experience submerged pavilions.

The Musa Museo Subacuatico de Arte (Cancun) by Jason deCaires Taylor – The Museo Subacuatico de Arte (otherwise known as the Cancun Underwater Museum) is an underwater museum with no walls, guides or descriptive plaques.

The Musa Museo Subacuatico de Arte (Cancun) by Jason deCaires Taylor – British sculptor Jason deCaires Taylor covers his exhibits in cement that attracts coral growth, then submerges them to the ocean floor, letting tropical coral overtake their surface and eventually form a new reef.

The Musa Museo Subacuatico de Arte by Jason deCaires Taylor – The artist makes the scuptures in Cancun, as heavy as possible so they would stay on the seabed once secured. Works are made of PH neutral cement, and over time sponges and coral encrust the surfaces in myriad of colorful and unexpected patterns.

The Floating Seahorse by Kleindienst real estate – The Floating Seahorse villas in Dubai take the houseboat concept to the next level. The villas are brought to life by Kleindienst real estate and property developers.

The Floating Seahorse by Kleindienst real estate – Floating Seahorse villas include two underwater bedrooms, an outdoor sun deck, and a rooftop with a glass-bottom Jacuzzi. At just 9.5 centimeters thick, the floor-to-ceiling underwater windows make it seem like there's nothing between you and the fish.

The UFO by Jet Capsule – Made of two fiberglass shells, the UFO (which in this case, stands for unidentified floating object) is essentially what it looks like -- a spherical boat, able to reach a top speed of 3-5 knots.

The UFO by Jet Capsule – The UFO is completely self-sustaining, incorporating innovative features like a water generator that turns salt water and rain into potable water. The mobile home also has solar panels and optional water turbines to power the battery.

Aequorea project by Vincent Callebaut – Belgian architect Vincent Callebaut has revealed plans for a series of underwater eco-villages that can house up to 20,000 people in the future.

Aequorea project by Vincent Callebaut – The Aequorea project, still in research and development stage, imagines entirely self-sufficient, spiraling "oceanscrapers."

Aequorea project by Vincent Callebaut – Seawater would be desalinated for drinking, microalgae would recycle organic waste, and light would be provided through bioluminescence.

Gold by Davide Lopresti – Italian Davide Lopresti was named underwater photographer of 2016 for his image, titled "Gold," of a spiny seahorse taken in Trieste, Italy. Lopresti's image also won the macro category,

A Family Affair by Thomas Heckmann – Thomas Heckmann ccaptured "A Family Affair," which shows a shipwreck with the island of Curacao in the background. He got this shot while swimming with his young daughter, Maja.

Salt Crystal Bride Gown by Sigalit Landau – In her "Salt Bride" photography series, Israeli artist Sigalit Landau documents how a dress transformed over three months being submerged in the Dead Sea.

Salt Crystal Bride Gown by Sigalit Landau – The black dress used is a replica of a traditional garment worn by the protagonist in "The Dybbuk," a traditional Yiddish play. In the play, the protagonist is a bride possessed by a demonic spirit, but Landau transforms the garment into a wedding dress by turning the black gown to white.

Salt Crystal Bride Gown by Sigalit Landau – "It looks like snow, like sugar, like death's embrace," Landau said of the salt deposits.

Salt Crystal Bride Gown by Sigalit Landau – The dress became considerably thicker as more and more salt crystals adhered to the fabric. Dress transformed by salt crystals have been pulled from the depths of the Dead Sea salt lake.

Underwater Photography by Bruce Mozert – Bruce Mozert, a pioneer for underwater photography from the 1940's, created underwater photography series that showcases a rare and romantic look at society at the time.

Underwater Photography by Bruce Mozert – Mozert's attention to detail and experiment with props and materials allowed him to make each underwater photo perfectly reflect the on-ground scene.