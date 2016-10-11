(CNN) "The leaves of the tree may touch the sky, but it should not forget that its roots are fixed in the soil."

Chief Hyppolite Anoh, artistic director of SOTHECA is full of wise words. It's also his job to anchor a nation to its cultural roots. SOTHECA, a village just outside of Ivory Coast's economic capital Abidjan, stands for Solidarity Theatre Club of Abidjan. The village has become a hub where traditional art, dance, songs and rhythms are being preserved.

"We noticed there was a problem," says Anoh, "Ivorian rhythms are disappearing." So Anoh and others decided to boost Ivorian traditions by re-familiarizing the youth with what could so easily be forgotten.

Central to these traditions -- and among the most popular with audiences, domestic and foreign -- is the Zaouli mask dance. It's a phenomenon which has crossed borders and astonished crowds in Burkina Faso at Festima, the International Festival of Masks and the Arts.

