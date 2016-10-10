Creepy clown craze sweeps the globe

Story highlights Police in UK issue statements warning people not to scare their communities by dressing up

Wave of creepy clown sightings have emerged in US

Spike in clown-related incidents in lead-up to Halloween

(CNN) The sinister clown scare is spreading worldwide.

The bizarre craze seemed to be confined to the US, where sightings of so-called creepy clowns emerged in the late summer. But it now looks like the fancy dress frenzy has spread across the seas.

It may seem a funny prank to scare unsuspecting victims ahead of Halloween but police in the UK are warning against participating in the hoax. Authorities across the country have responded to an increasing number of incidents involving people in clown outfits.

"Dressing up as a clown to scare people may seem like a joke, but it is no laughing matter," Cumbria Superintendent Mark Pannone said. "The fear of such incidents is deeply upsetting children in Cumbria and causing them a great deal of distress."

On Sunday, Cumbria Police said it received nine clown-related reports including one who was holding a knife and another a stick. Thames Valley Police said it responded to 14 incidents in 24 hours over the weekend.

