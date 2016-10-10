(CNN) Matthew, the deadly storm that has wreaked havoc from the Caribbean to the Carolinas, has moved away from the East Coast but the storm will continue to take a toll on the southeastern United States.

The region, which has seen at least 17 deaths across four states and power to over 2 million homes knocked out, will likely continue to feel the storm's devastating impact. In North Carolina, rising waters have damaged hundreds of buildings, forced thousands into emergency shelters, and left nearly 600,000 customers without electricity headed into Monday.

"There's been a really serious hurricane," President Barack Obama said Sunday. "People were hit. They weren't hit as directly as we had feared but it has left a lot of destruction in its wake."

While Florida, Georgia and South Carolina are beginning to recover, North Carolina isn't out of the woods yet as officials now brace for rivers top their banks during the next several days, leading to further destruction.

North Carolina under threat

State officials believe heavy rains -- aided by wind-driven storm surges of up to six feet -- could lead to flooding on a level unseen since Hurricane Floyd hit in 1999.

"Hurricane Matthew may be off the map, but it is still with us," North Carolina Gov. Pat McCrory said Sunday.

JUST WATCHED Man rescued from flood waters Replay More Videos ... MUST WATCH Man rescued from flood waters 00:56

According to authorities, rescuers have saved 1,000 people across east North Carolina, including 701 in Cumberland County. The Coast Guard deployed a helicopter to pluck eight people from rooftops in the town of Pinetops.

One of the cities hardest hit by the flooding was Fayetteville, where National Guard members waded through chest-high waters to save those stranded. Trees toppled throughout the city.

N.C. @USNationalGuard assist w evacuation efforts in Fayetteville. Heavy rains from #HurricaneMatthew led to flooding as high as 5' in areas pic.twitter.com/yg83Z287q3 — NC National Guard (@NCNationalGuard) October 9, 2016

Not far from Fayettteville, Matthew's heavy rains caused breaches in dams near both Raleigh and Lumberton.

With the Tar River expected to crest at 35.8 feet, more than 15 feet above flood stage, authorities ordered a mandatory evacuation Sunday for parts of Greenville, Goldsboro, Princeville, Tarboro and other nearby towns.

Power crews still need to restore electricity to about 585,000 customers, the North Carolina Emergency Management said late Sunday.

Flooding in Georgia, South Carolina

A total of three people died in the Palmetto State due to Matthew.

David L. Outlaw, 66, drowned when his wheelchair got pinned down in standing water at a nursing facility's courtyard, Richland County Coroner Gary Watts said. Bodies were also found in vehicles in Florence and Pamplico, though autopsies were pending, Florence County Deputy Coroner Bo Myers said.

Photos: Hurricane Matthew's path of destruction A woman who gave her name only as Valerie walks along flooded President Street after leaving her homeless camp in Savannah, Georgia, on Saturday, October 8. Hurricane Matthew has drenched Florida, Georgia and the Carolinas in recent days as it churned up the Atlantic Coast. As of Sunday morning, the storm had been downgraded to a cyclone and appeared to be heading out to sea. Hide Caption 1 of 65 Photos: Hurricane Matthew's path of destruction Volunteers clear debris from from a pool at a condominium complex in Jacksonville Beach, Florida, on October 8. Hide Caption 2 of 65 Photos: Hurricane Matthew's path of destruction A police officer steps through the remnants of a home leveled by Hurricane Matthew in the tiny beach community of Edisto Beach, South Carolina, on October 8. Hide Caption 3 of 65 Photos: Hurricane Matthew's path of destruction A downed tree and power lines block a road on Georgia's St. Simons Island on October 8. Hide Caption 4 of 65 Photos: Hurricane Matthew's path of destruction A woman fights the wind in Wrightsville Beach, North Carolina, on October 8. Hide Caption 5 of 65 Photos: Hurricane Matthew's path of destruction Parts of Highway A1A in Flagler Beach, Florida, were washed away by Hurricane Matthew on Friday, October 7. Hide Caption 6 of 65 Photos: Hurricane Matthew's path of destruction Water flows over a seawall and fills the streets of St. Augustine, Florida, on October 7. Hide Caption 7 of 65 Photos: Hurricane Matthew's path of destruction Barbara Hearst tapes her storm shutters as Hurricane Matthew nears Charleston, South Carolina, on October 7. Hide Caption 8 of 65 Photos: Hurricane Matthew's path of destruction Adam and Alec Selent watch waves crash over a retainer wall at the Ocean Club condominiums in Isle of Palms, South Carolina, on October 7. Hide Caption 9 of 65 Photos: Hurricane Matthew's path of destruction A damaged boat sits partially submerged on the intercoastal waterway in Melbourne, Florida, on October 7. Hide Caption 10 of 65 Photos: Hurricane Matthew's path of destruction A police officer helps persuade a woman to board a bus and evacuate Savannah, Georgia, on October 7. Hide Caption 11 of 65 Photos: Hurricane Matthew's path of destruction Preston Payne tries to hold his umbrella on Georgia's Tybee Island on October 7. Hide Caption 12 of 65 Photos: Hurricane Matthew's path of destruction Heavy waves pound boat docks in Cocoa Beach, Florida, on October 7. Hide Caption 13 of 65 Photos: Hurricane Matthew's path of destruction A women helps a dog walk through floodwaters in Port Orange, Florida, on October 7. Hide Caption 14 of 65 Photos: Hurricane Matthew's path of destruction Damage in Cocoa Beach. Hide Caption 15 of 65 Photos: Hurricane Matthew's path of destruction Waves crash against a bridge in St. Augustine, Florida. Hide Caption 16 of 65 Photos: Hurricane Matthew's path of destruction A car drives past a downed tree as the hurricane moves through Daytona Beach, Florida, on October 7. Hide Caption 17 of 65 Photos: Hurricane Matthew's path of destruction A billboard canvas flaps in the wind after Hurricane Matthew passed North Palm Beach, Florida, on October 7. Hide Caption 18 of 65 Photos: Hurricane Matthew's path of destruction A woman inspects her damaged car under a tree in Fort Pierce, Florida, on October 7. Hide Caption 19 of 65 Photos: Hurricane Matthew's path of destruction A space shuttle model stands near some downed trees after Hurricane Matthew passed by Cocoa Beach. Hide Caption 20 of 65 Photos: Hurricane Matthew's path of destruction A woman uses her phone under a battery-operated lantern at a hotel in Titusville, Florida, on October 7. Hide Caption 21 of 65 Photos: Hurricane Matthew's path of destruction Palm trees on Cocoa Beach sway in the wind on October 7. Hide Caption 22 of 65 Photos: Hurricane Matthew's path of destruction Firefighters respond to a pre-dawn house fire in Satellite Beach, Florida, that was possibly caused by a downed power line on October 7. Hide Caption 23 of 65 Photos: Hurricane Matthew's path of destruction Heavy rain billows in front of Exploration Tower in Cape Canaveral, Florida, on October 7. Hide Caption 24 of 65 Photos: Hurricane Matthew's path of destruction People stand on a beach in Broward County, Florida, as the storm approached the coast on Thursday, October 6. Hide Caption 25 of 65 Photos: Hurricane Matthew's path of destruction A police officer walks along the beach in Singer Island, Florida, on October 6. Hide Caption 26 of 65 Photos: Hurricane Matthew's path of destruction Kevin Forde and John Haughey put plywood on a Miami Beach window on October 6. Hide Caption 27 of 65 Photos: Hurricane Matthew's path of destruction Hurricane Matthew moves through Paradise Island in Nassau, Bahamas, on October 6. Capt. Stephen Russell, the head of the Bahamas National Emergency Management Authority, said there were many downed trees and power lines but no reports of casualties. Hide Caption 28 of 65 Photos: Hurricane Matthew's path of destruction People leave Disney's Magic Kingdom theme park, in heavy rain, after it closed in Orlando, Florida in preparation for the landfall of Hurricane Matthew, on October 6. Hide Caption 29 of 65 Photos: Hurricane Matthew's path of destruction A man rakes up debris from a storm drain as he begins cleanup near a damaged gas station in Nassau on October 6. Hide Caption 30 of 65 Photos: Hurricane Matthew's path of destruction Residents repair their homes in Les Cayes, Haiti, on October 6. The damage from Hurricane Matthew was especially brutal in southern Haiti, where sustained winds of 130 mph punished the country. Hide Caption 31 of 65 Photos: Hurricane Matthew's path of destruction Girls hold hands as they help each other wade through a flooded street in Les Cayes on October 6. Hide Caption 32 of 65 Photos: Hurricane Matthew's path of destruction Two days after the storm, authorities and aid workers in Haiti still lacked a clear picture of what they fear is the country's biggest disaster in years. Hide Caption 33 of 65 Photos: Hurricane Matthew's path of destruction A supermarket shelf is nearly cleared out in Titusville, Florida, on Wednesday, October 5. Hide Caption 34 of 65 Photos: Hurricane Matthew's path of destruction Bumper-to-bumper traffic lines Interstate 26 in Columbia, South Carolina, as people drive west on October 5. Hide Caption 35 of 65 Photos: Hurricane Matthew's path of destruction Workers start removing umbrellas and the colorful rocking chairs that line the Cocoa Beach Pier in Cocoa Beach, Florida, on October 5. Hide Caption 36 of 65 Photos: Hurricane Matthew's path of destruction People carry a coffin and try to cross the La Digue river on October 5 after a bridge collapsed in Petit-Goave, Haiti. Hide Caption 37 of 65 Photos: Hurricane Matthew's path of destruction People cross the La Digue river on October 5. Hide Caption 38 of 65 Photos: Hurricane Matthew's path of destruction Evacuees return to their homes in the Carbonera community of Guantanamo, Cuba, on October 5. Hide Caption 39 of 65 Photos: Hurricane Matthew's path of destruction People embrace at their damaged home in Baracoa, Cuba. The hurricane rolled across the sparsely populated tip of Cuba, destroying dozens of homes in the country's easternmost city and leaving hundreds of others damaged. Hide Caption 40 of 65 Photos: Hurricane Matthew's path of destruction A woman cries amid the rubble of her home in Baracoa. Hide Caption 41 of 65 Photos: Hurricane Matthew's path of destruction Bus drivers in North Charleston, South Carolina, wait for word to start evacuations. Hide Caption 42 of 65 Photos: Hurricane Matthew's path of destruction The high winds of Hurricane Matthew roar over Baracoa on Tuesday, October 4. Hide Caption 43 of 65 Photos: Hurricane Matthew's path of destruction Beth Johnson fills up her car at a gas station in Mt. Pleasant, South Carolina, on October 4. Hide Caption 44 of 65 Photos: Hurricane Matthew's path of destruction The mother of two girls who died in the storm is comforted near her home in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, on October 4. The girls were killed when a landslide caused by flooding breached the walls of their house. Hide Caption 45 of 65 Photos: Hurricane Matthew's path of destruction A worker clears a sewer on a flooded street in Santo Domingo. Hide Caption 46 of 65 Photos: Hurricane Matthew's path of destruction Anita Baranyi feeds her baby while keeping an eye on the generator she intends to purchase from a home-improvement store in Oakland Park, Florida, on October 4. Hide Caption 47 of 65 Photos: Hurricane Matthew's path of destruction People wade through the flooded streets of Cite Soleil in the Haitian capital of Port-au-Prince on October 4. Hurricane Matthew is the strongest storm to hit Haiti since 1964 and the first hurricane to make landfall in the country since the devastating earthquake in 2010. Hide Caption 48 of 65 Photos: Hurricane Matthew's path of destruction People observe the flooding of a river near Port-au-Prince on October 4. Hide Caption 49 of 65 Photos: Hurricane Matthew's path of destruction Children swim in a flooded neighborhood of Santo Domingo on October 4. Hide Caption 50 of 65 Photos: Hurricane Matthew's path of destruction A truck used as public transportation drives through flooded streets in Port-au-Prince on October 4. Hide Caption 51 of 65 Photos: Hurricane Matthew's path of destruction Hurricane winds blow against palm trees in Port-au-Prince. Hide Caption 52 of 65 Photos: Hurricane Matthew's path of destruction A food vendor lays out goods for sale during a light rain in Port-au-Prince on October 4. Hide Caption 53 of 65 Photos: Hurricane Matthew's path of destruction Haitian civil protection workers arrive to evacuate the Tabarre region of Haiti on October 3. Hide Caption 54 of 65 Photos: Hurricane Matthew's path of destruction Officials urge residents to evacuate their homes in the Grise River area of Tabarre on October 3. Hide Caption 55 of 65 Photos: Hurricane Matthew's path of destruction Clouds loom over the hills of the Petionville suburb of Port-au-Prince on October 3. Hide Caption 56 of 65 Photos: Hurricane Matthew's path of destruction Families seek shelter from Hurricane Matthew at a university facility in Guantanamo, Cuba. Hide Caption 57 of 65 Photos: Hurricane Matthew's path of destruction People near Kingston, Jamaica, take a photo in front of the rough surf produced by Hurricane Matthew on October 3. Hide Caption 58 of 65 Photos: Hurricane Matthew's path of destruction A backhoe removes garbage to clear a canal in Port-au-Prince on October 3. Hide Caption 59 of 65 Photos: Hurricane Matthew's path of destruction Nice Simon, the mayor of Tabarre, Haiti, holds a baby as she helps evacuate the area along a river. Hide Caption 60 of 65 Photos: Hurricane Matthew's path of destruction People stock up on food at a supermarket in Port-au-Prince on Sunday, October 2. Hide Caption 61 of 65 Photos: Hurricane Matthew's path of destruction A worker dismantles a traffic light in Santiago before Hurricane Matthew struck Cuba. Hide Caption 62 of 65 Photos: Hurricane Matthew's path of destruction Motorists drive through heavy rains in Kingston, Jamaica, on October 2. Hide Caption 63 of 65 Photos: Hurricane Matthew's path of destruction Residents of Cuba's Holguin Province line up to buy gas on October 2. Hide Caption 64 of 65 Photos: Hurricane Matthew's path of destruction A worker nails a board to a storefront window in Kingston on Saturday, October 1. Hide Caption 65 of 65

Storm surge had sent water spilling into the streets of coastal towns like Myrtle Beach Saturday before the storm's center arrived, video posted by CNN affiliate WPDE showed. But elsewhere, like in Charleston, engineers had already reopened major roadways including the Arthur Ravenel Jr. Bridge upon inspection, the Post-Courier reported.

With conditions improving, Gov. Nikki Haley lifted evacuation orders Sunday in half of the eight remaining counties. While people can now return home to Charleston, Dorchester, Berkeley and Colleton counties, evacuation orders remain in place for Beaufort, Georgetown, Horry and Jasper counties.

Still, Haley cautioned drivers about dangerous road conditions.

"I'm going to ask for patience," Haley said. "Do not plan to go home."

In Savannah, Georgia, Sue Alice Walker, 85, awoke this weekend to find 3 inches of water flowing inside her home.

"First, I saw it in the living room, then in the kitchen, and then last it came in my son's room," she told CNN's Sara Ganim.

Over the weekend, Walker had to mop and shovel the water into buckets, hoping to salvage her house as the storm passed.

Sue Alice Walker, 85, of Savannah, Georgia

"The city of Savannah has already started to clean things up," Savannah resident Jordan Studdard told CNN. "This town has been hurt but everyone is coming together to help."

Florida begins cleanup efforts

In the wake of Matthew, Florida Gov. Rick Scott took an aerial tour of the Jacksonville area to survey the destruction.

He described the damage, including beach erosion and washed out roads, as "unbelievable." But he remained thankful the eye of the storm had stayed off Florida's coastline.

JUST WATCHED What's left in Florida after Hurricane Matthew Replay More Videos ... MUST WATCH What's left in Florida after Hurricane Matthew 01:16

"If it had a direct impact hit, it would have been a lot worse for our families," he told CNN affiliate WJAX

During the storm, raging waters made roadways look more like rivers in parts of Jacksonville and other coastal communities. Meteorologists noted that storm surge went higher than four feet in some areas.

But Jacksonville wasn't battered as much as initially expected, even though the Jacksonville Beach Pier dramatically washed away Friday morning, according to CNN affiliate WFOX/WJAX

Nick Lomasney walks on a flooded street in St Augustine, Florida.

On Sunday, Scott said 132,000 homes still had no power, though the cleanup had started to move quickly in areas struck by the storm. He had a simple goal for Monday: Get most schools and businesses open again.