North Carolina faces severe flooding in the wake of Matthew

By Max Blau, Doug Criss, Ralph Ellis, CNN

Updated 2:17 AM ET, Mon October 10, 2016

Matthew no longer a hurricane but still dangerous
Matthew no longer a hurricane but still dangerous

    Matthew no longer a hurricane but still dangerous

Story highlights

  • Widespread flooding expected for several days in North Carolina
  • Matthew is now a post-tropical cyclone with maximum sustained winds lower than 75 mph

(CNN)Matthew, the deadly storm that has wreaked havoc from the Caribbean to the Carolinas, has moved away from the East Coast but the storm will continue to take a toll on the southeastern United States.

By Sunday night Matthew, which at one point was a Category 5 storm, had been downgraded from a hurricane to a post-tropical cyclone as it moved hundreds of miles east of the North Carolina coast. Forecasters expect Matthew to die out in the Atlantic Ocean within the next 48 hours, meaning it won't have a chance to loop back and hit land again as some had predicted.
    The region, which has seen at least 17 deaths across four states and power to over 2 million homes knocked out, will likely continue to feel the storm's devastating impact. In North Carolina, rising waters have damaged hundreds of buildings, forced thousands into emergency shelters, and left nearly 600,000 customers without electricity headed into Monday.
    "There's been a really serious hurricane," President Barack Obama said Sunday. "People were hit. They weren't hit as directly as we had feared but it has left a lot of destruction in its wake."
    While Florida, Georgia and South Carolina are beginning to recover, North Carolina isn't out of the woods yet as officials now brace for rivers top their banks during the next several days, leading to further destruction.
    North Carolina under threat

    State officials believe heavy rains -- aided by wind-driven storm surges of up to six feet -- could lead to flooding on a level unseen since Hurricane Floyd hit in 1999.
    "Hurricane Matthew may be off the map, but it is still with us," North Carolina Gov. Pat McCrory said Sunday.
    Live updates: Hurricane Matthew's aftermath
    Man rescued from flood waters
      Man rescued from flood waters

    According to authorities, rescuers have saved 1,000 people across east North Carolina, including 701 in Cumberland County. The Coast Guard deployed a helicopter to pluck eight people from rooftops in the town of Pinetops.
    One of the cities hardest hit by the flooding was Fayetteville, where National Guard members waded through chest-high waters to save those stranded. Trees toppled throughout the city.
    Not far from Fayettteville, Matthew's heavy rains caused breaches in dams near both Raleigh and Lumberton.
    With the Tar River expected to crest at 35.8 feet, more than 15 feet above flood stage, authorities ordered a mandatory evacuation Sunday for parts of Greenville, Goldsboro, Princeville, Tarboro and other nearby towns.
    Power crews still need to restore electricity to about 585,000 customers, the North Carolina Emergency Management said late Sunday.

    Flooding in Georgia, South Carolina

    A total of three people died in the Palmetto State due to Matthew.
    David L. Outlaw, 66, drowned when his wheelchair got pinned down in standing water at a nursing facility's courtyard, Richland County Coroner Gary Watts said. Bodies were also found in vehicles in Florence and Pamplico, though autopsies were pending, Florence County Deputy Coroner Bo Myers said.
    A woman who gave her name only as Valerie walks along flooded President Street after leaving her homeless camp in Savannah, Georgia, on Saturday, October 8. Hurricane Matthew has drenched Florida, Georgia and the Carolinas in recent days as it churned up the Atlantic Coast. As of Sunday morning, the storm had been downgraded to a cyclone and appeared to be heading out to sea.
    A woman who gave her name only as Valerie walks along flooded President Street after leaving her homeless camp in Savannah, Georgia, on Saturday, October 8. Hurricane Matthew has drenched Florida, Georgia and the Carolinas in recent days as it churned up the Atlantic Coast. As of Sunday morning, the storm had been downgraded to a cyclone and appeared to be heading out to sea.
    Volunteers clear debris from from a pool at a condominium complex in Jacksonville Beach, Florida, on October 8.
    Volunteers clear debris from from a pool at a condominium complex in Jacksonville Beach, Florida, on October 8.
    A police officer steps through the remnants of a home leveled by Hurricane Matthew in the tiny beach community of Edisto Beach, South Carolina, on October 8.
    A police officer steps through the remnants of a home leveled by Hurricane Matthew in the tiny beach community of Edisto Beach, South Carolina, on October 8.
    A downed tree and power lines block a road on Georgia&#39;s St. Simons Island on October 8.
    A downed tree and power lines block a road on Georgia's St. Simons Island on October 8.
    A woman fights the wind in Wrightsville Beach, North Carolina, on October 8.
    A woman fights the wind in Wrightsville Beach, North Carolina, on October 8.
    Parts of Highway A1A in Flagler Beach, Florida, were washed away by Hurricane Matthew on Friday, October 7.
    Parts of Highway A1A in Flagler Beach, Florida, were washed away by Hurricane Matthew on Friday, October 7.
    Water flows over a seawall and fills the streets of St. Augustine, Florida, on October 7.
    Water flows over a seawall and fills the streets of St. Augustine, Florida, on October 7.
    Barbara Hearst tapes her storm shutters as Hurricane Matthew nears Charleston, South Carolina, on October 7.
    Barbara Hearst tapes her storm shutters as Hurricane Matthew nears Charleston, South Carolina, on October 7.
    Adam and Alec Selent watch waves crash over a retainer wall at the Ocean Club condominiums in Isle of Palms, South Carolina, on October 7.
    Adam and Alec Selent watch waves crash over a retainer wall at the Ocean Club condominiums in Isle of Palms, South Carolina, on October 7.
    A damaged boat sits partially submerged on the intercoastal waterway in Melbourne, Florida, on October 7.
    A damaged boat sits partially submerged on the intercoastal waterway in Melbourne, Florida, on October 7.
    A police officer helps persuade a woman to board a bus and evacuate Savannah, Georgia, on October 7.
    A police officer helps persuade a woman to board a bus and evacuate Savannah, Georgia, on October 7.
    Preston Payne tries to hold his umbrella on Georgia&#39;s Tybee Island on October 7.
    Preston Payne tries to hold his umbrella on Georgia's Tybee Island on October 7.
    Heavy waves pound boat docks in Cocoa Beach, Florida, on October 7.
    Heavy waves pound boat docks in Cocoa Beach, Florida, on October 7.
    A women helps a dog walk through floodwaters in Port Orange, Florida, on October 7.
    A women helps a dog walk through floodwaters in Port Orange, Florida, on October 7.
    Damage in Cocoa Beach.
    Damage in Cocoa Beach.
    Waves crash against a bridge in St. Augustine, Florida.
    Waves crash against a bridge in St. Augustine, Florida.
    A car drives past a downed tree as the hurricane moves through Daytona Beach, Florida, on October 7.
    A car drives past a downed tree as the hurricane moves through Daytona Beach, Florida, on October 7.
    A billboard canvas flaps in the wind after Hurricane Matthew passed North Palm Beach, Florida, on October 7.
    A billboard canvas flaps in the wind after Hurricane Matthew passed North Palm Beach, Florida, on October 7.
    A woman inspects her damaged car under a tree in Fort Pierce, Florida, on October 7.
    A woman inspects her damaged car under a tree in Fort Pierce, Florida, on October 7.
    A space shuttle model stands near some downed trees after Hurricane Matthew passed by Cocoa Beach.
    A space shuttle model stands near some downed trees after Hurricane Matthew passed by Cocoa Beach.
    A woman uses her phone under a battery-operated lantern at a hotel in Titusville, Florida, on October 7.
    A woman uses her phone under a battery-operated lantern at a hotel in Titusville, Florida, on October 7.
    Palm trees on Cocoa Beach sway in the wind on October 7.
    Palm trees on Cocoa Beach sway in the wind on October 7.
    Firefighters respond to a pre-dawn house fire in Satellite Beach, Florida, that was possibly caused by a downed power line on October 7.
    Firefighters respond to a pre-dawn house fire in Satellite Beach, Florida, that was possibly caused by a downed power line on October 7.
    Heavy rain billows in front of Exploration Tower in Cape Canaveral, Florida, on October 7.
    Heavy rain billows in front of Exploration Tower in Cape Canaveral, Florida, on October 7.
    People stand on a beach in Broward County, Florida, as the storm approached the coast on Thursday, October 6.
    People stand on a beach in Broward County, Florida, as the storm approached the coast on Thursday, October 6.
    A police officer walks along the beach in Singer Island, Florida, on October 6.
    A police officer walks along the beach in Singer Island, Florida, on October 6.
    Kevin Forde and John Haughey put plywood on a Miami Beach window on October 6.
    Kevin Forde and John Haughey put plywood on a Miami Beach window on October 6.
    Hurricane Matthew moves through Paradise Island in Nassau, Bahamas, on October 6. Capt. Stephen Russell, the head of the Bahamas National Emergency Management Authority, said there were many downed trees and power lines but no reports of casualties.
    Hurricane Matthew moves through Paradise Island in Nassau, Bahamas, on October 6. Capt. Stephen Russell, the head of the Bahamas National Emergency Management Authority, said there were many downed trees and power lines but no reports of casualties.
    People leave Disney&#39;s Magic Kingdom theme park, in heavy rain, after it closed in Orlando, Florida in preparation for the landfall of Hurricane Matthew, on October 6.
    People leave Disney's Magic Kingdom theme park, in heavy rain, after it closed in Orlando, Florida in preparation for the landfall of Hurricane Matthew, on October 6.
    A man rakes up debris from a storm drain as he begins cleanup near a damaged gas station in Nassau on October 6.
    A man rakes up debris from a storm drain as he begins cleanup near a damaged gas station in Nassau on October 6.
    Residents repair their homes in Les Cayes, Haiti, on October 6. The damage from Hurricane Matthew was especially brutal in southern Haiti, where sustained winds of 130 mph punished the country.
    Residents repair their homes in Les Cayes, Haiti, on October 6. The damage from Hurricane Matthew was especially brutal in southern Haiti, where sustained winds of 130 mph punished the country.
    Girls hold hands as they help each other wade through a flooded street in Les Cayes on October 6.
    Girls hold hands as they help each other wade through a flooded street in Les Cayes on October 6.
    Two days after the storm, authorities and aid workers in Haiti still lacked a clear picture of what they fear is the country&#39;s biggest disaster in years.
    Two days after the storm, authorities and aid workers in Haiti still lacked a clear picture of what they fear is the country's biggest disaster in years.
    A supermarket shelf is nearly cleared out in Titusville, Florida, on Wednesday, October 5.
    A supermarket shelf is nearly cleared out in Titusville, Florida, on Wednesday, October 5.
    Bumper-to-bumper traffic lines Interstate 26 in Columbia, South Carolina, as people drive west on October 5.
    Bumper-to-bumper traffic lines Interstate 26 in Columbia, South Carolina, as people drive west on October 5.
    Workers start removing umbrellas and the colorful rocking chairs that line the Cocoa Beach Pier in Cocoa Beach, Florida, on October 5.
    Workers start removing umbrellas and the colorful rocking chairs that line the Cocoa Beach Pier in Cocoa Beach, Florida, on October 5.
    People carry a coffin and try to cross the La Digue river on October 5 after a bridge collapsed in Petit-Goave, Haiti.
    People carry a coffin and try to cross the La Digue river on October 5 after a bridge collapsed in Petit-Goave, Haiti.
    People cross the La Digue river on October 5.
    People cross the La Digue river on October 5.
    Evacuees return to their homes in the Carbonera community of Guantanamo, Cuba, on October 5.
    Evacuees return to their homes in the Carbonera community of Guantanamo, Cuba, on October 5.
    People embrace at their damaged home in Baracoa, Cuba. The hurricane rolled across the sparsely populated tip of Cuba, destroying dozens of homes in the country's easternmost city and leaving hundreds of others damaged.
    People embrace at their damaged home in Baracoa, Cuba. The hurricane rolled across the sparsely populated tip of Cuba, destroying dozens of homes in the country's easternmost city and leaving hundreds of others damaged.
    A woman cries amid the rubble of her home in Baracoa.
    A woman cries amid the rubble of her home in Baracoa.
    Bus drivers in North Charleston, South Carolina, wait for word to start evacuations.
    Bus drivers in North Charleston, South Carolina, wait for word to start evacuations.
    The high winds of Hurricane Matthew roar over Baracoa on Tuesday, October 4.
    The high winds of Hurricane Matthew roar over Baracoa on Tuesday, October 4.
    Beth Johnson fills up her car at a gas station in Mt. Pleasant, South Carolina, on October 4.
    Beth Johnson fills up her car at a gas station in Mt. Pleasant, South Carolina, on October 4.
    The mother of two girls who died in the storm is comforted near her home in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, on October 4. The girls were killed when a landslide caused by flooding breached the walls of their house.
    The mother of two girls who died in the storm is comforted near her home in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, on October 4. The girls were killed when a landslide caused by flooding breached the walls of their house.
    A worker clears a sewer on a flooded street in Santo Domingo.
    A worker clears a sewer on a flooded street in Santo Domingo.
    Anita Baranyi feeds her baby while keeping an eye on the generator she intends to purchase from a home-improvement store in Oakland Park, Florida, on October 4.
    Anita Baranyi feeds her baby while keeping an eye on the generator she intends to purchase from a home-improvement store in Oakland Park, Florida, on October 4.
    People wade through the flooded streets of Cite Soleil in the Haitian capital of Port-au-Prince on October 4. Hurricane Matthew is the strongest storm to hit Haiti since 1964 and the first hurricane to make landfall in the country since the devastating earthquake in 2010.
    People wade through the flooded streets of Cite Soleil in the Haitian capital of Port-au-Prince on October 4. Hurricane Matthew is the strongest storm to hit Haiti since 1964 and the first hurricane to make landfall in the country since the devastating earthquake in 2010.
    People observe the flooding of a river near Port-au-Prince on October 4.
    People observe the flooding of a river near Port-au-Prince on October 4.
    Children swim in a flooded neighborhood of Santo Domingo on October 4.
    Children swim in a flooded neighborhood of Santo Domingo on October 4.
    A truck used as public transportation drives through flooded streets in Port-au-Prince on October 4.
    A truck used as public transportation drives through flooded streets in Port-au-Prince on October 4.
    Hurricane winds blow against palm trees in Port-au-Prince.
    Hurricane winds blow against palm trees in Port-au-Prince.
    A food vendor lays out goods for sale during a light rain in Port-au-Prince on October 4.
    A food vendor lays out goods for sale during a light rain in Port-au-Prince on October 4.
    Haitian civil protection workers arrive to evacuate the Tabarre region of Haiti on October 3.
    Haitian civil protection workers arrive to evacuate the Tabarre region of Haiti on October 3.
    Officials urge residents to evacuate their homes in the Grise River area of Tabarre on October 3.
    Officials urge residents to evacuate their homes in the Grise River area of Tabarre on October 3.
    Clouds loom over the hills of the Petionville suburb of Port-au-Prince on October 3.
    Clouds loom over the hills of the Petionville suburb of Port-au-Prince on October 3.
    Families seek shelter from Hurricane Matthew at a university facility in Guantanamo, Cuba.
    Families seek shelter from Hurricane Matthew at a university facility in Guantanamo, Cuba.
    People near Kingston, Jamaica, take a photo in front of the rough surf produced by Hurricane Matthew on October 3.
    People near Kingston, Jamaica, take a photo in front of the rough surf produced by Hurricane Matthew on October 3.
    A backhoe removes garbage to clear a canal in Port-au-Prince on October 3.
    A backhoe removes garbage to clear a canal in Port-au-Prince on October 3.
    Nice Simon, the mayor of Tabarre, Haiti, holds a baby as she helps evacuate the area along a river.
    Nice Simon, the mayor of Tabarre, Haiti, holds a baby as she helps evacuate the area along a river.
    People stock up on food at a supermarket in Port-au-Prince on Sunday, October 2.
    People stock up on food at a supermarket in Port-au-Prince on Sunday, October 2.
    A worker dismantles a traffic light in Santiago before Hurricane Matthew struck Cuba.
    A worker dismantles a traffic light in Santiago before Hurricane Matthew struck Cuba.
    Motorists drive through heavy rains in Kingston, Jamaica, on October 2.
    Motorists drive through heavy rains in Kingston, Jamaica, on October 2.
    Residents of Cuba&#39;s Holguin Province line up to buy gas on October 2.
    Residents of Cuba's Holguin Province line up to buy gas on October 2.
    A worker nails a board to a storefront window in Kingston on Saturday, October 1.
    A worker nails a board to a storefront window in Kingston on Saturday, October 1.
    Storm surge had sent water spilling into the streets of coastal towns like Myrtle Beach Saturday before the storm's center arrived, video posted by CNN affiliate WPDE showed. But elsewhere, like in Charleston, engineers had already reopened major roadways including the Arthur Ravenel Jr. Bridge upon inspection, the Post-Courier reported.
    With conditions improving, Gov. Nikki Haley lifted evacuation orders Sunday in half of the eight remaining counties. While people can now return home to Charleston, Dorchester, Berkeley and Colleton counties, evacuation orders remain in place for Beaufort, Georgetown, Horry and Jasper counties.
    Still, Haley cautioned drivers about dangerous road conditions.
    "I'm going to ask for patience," Haley said. "Do not plan to go home."
    Georgia buses help residents flee Hurricane Matthew
    Georgia buses help residents flee Hurricane Matthew
    In Savannah, Georgia, Sue Alice Walker, 85, awoke this weekend to find 3 inches of water flowing inside her home.
    "First, I saw it in the living room, then in the kitchen, and then last it came in my son's room," she told CNN's Sara Ganim.
    Over the weekend, Walker had to mop and shovel the water into buckets, hoping to salvage her house as the storm passed.
    Sue Alice Walker, 85, of Savannah, Georgia
    Sue Alice Walker, 85, of Savannah, Georgia
    "The city of Savannah has already started to clean things up," Savannah resident Jordan Studdard told CNN. "This town has been hurt but everyone is coming together to help."
    Florida begins cleanup efforts

    In the wake of Matthew, Florida Gov. Rick Scott took an aerial tour of the Jacksonville area to survey the destruction.
    He described the damage, including beach erosion and washed out roads, as "unbelievable." But he remained thankful the eye of the storm had stayed off Florida's coastline.
    What's left in Florida after Hurricane Matthew
    What's left in Florida after Hurricane Matthew

      What's left in Florida after Hurricane Matthew

    What Florida looks like now
    "If it had a direct impact hit, it would have been a lot worse for our families," he told CNN affiliate WJAX.
    During the storm, raging waters made roadways look more like rivers in parts of Jacksonville and other coastal communities. Meteorologists noted that storm surge went higher than four feet in some areas.
    But Jacksonville wasn't battered as much as initially expected, even though the Jacksonville Beach Pier dramatically washed away Friday morning, according to CNN affiliate WFOX/WJAX.
    Nick Lomasney walks on a flooded street in St Augustine, Florida.
    Nick Lomasney walks on a flooded street in St Augustine, Florida.
    On Sunday, Scott said 132,000 homes still had no power, though the cleanup had started to move quickly in areas struck by the storm. He had a simple goal for Monday: Get most schools and businesses open again.

    CNN's Faith Karimi, David Alsup, Sheena Jones, Sara Ganim, Derek Van Dam, Nick Valencia, Rolando Zenteno, Dave Hennen, Michael Guy, Susanna Capelouto, Joe Sutton, Judson Jones, Steve Almasy and Stephanie Elam contributed to this report.