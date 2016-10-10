Story highlights Suspect steals police car as officer tries to pulls victim from car, police say

Victims, all 16 or younger, were returning from a concert

(CNN) Members of several close-knit neighboring communities in Chittenden County, Vermont, are mourning five teenagers who died in a fiery car crash over the weekend after a vehicle traveling in the wrong direction struck them, authorities said.

Vermont Gov. Peter Shumlin ordered flags lowered to half-staff through Thursday for Eli Brookens, 16, of Waterbury, Mary Harris and Cyrus Zschau, both 16, of Moretown, Lim Hale and Janie Cozzi, both 15, from Fayston.

"The loss of five young Vermonters in such a senseless tragedy is heartbreaking," Shumlin said. "Vermont is a community, and today we share the sadness and loss of the families and friends of these teens."

Workers remove vehicles from Interstate 89 early Sunday in Williston, Vermont.

Suspect flees in police car

The driver of the other vehicle has been identified as Steven Bourgoin, 36, of Williston, Chittenden County State's Attorney T.J. Donovan said. He has a criminal history in two other states that includes domestic violence and driving under the influence, Donovan said.

