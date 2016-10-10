Story highlights Student gets a great reaction out of teacher after surprising him with rare shoes

He did it as a gesture of gratitude, because young people are cool sometimes

(CNN) Remember in the movie "The Santa Clause" when Scott aka Tim Allen aka Santa Claus gives the non-believing adults the childhood presents they always wanted and it makes them believe in Santa again? And it's really sweet? This is kind of like that.

While we can't vouch for Thomas Walser's stance on holiday myths, we do know he had a genuinely awesome reaction when a student surprised him with a unique gift.

Walser is a football coach and teacher at Coronado High School in Lubbock, Texas. During class one day, Hector Montez, one of his players, presented a suspicious Walser with a black box.

"This is for always keeping it real with me, always keeping it 100 with me," Montez says. "You told me sophomore year this was your favorite shoe, and then you told me your size, and you don't even remember."

Sure enough, Walser opened the box to reveal a pair of fresh Jordans and an A+ surprise face.

Its good to give back to the man who's always been by my side.🤘🏼 @CoachWalser pic.twitter.com/W4Sb5tMPim — Hector Montez (@Augustine__09) September 22, 2016

