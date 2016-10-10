Matthew isn't over: 5 images of devastation in NC

Story highlights North Carolina was hit hard by Hurricane Matthew

Floodwaters damaged homes and washed out streets around the state

(CNN) Hurricane Matthew -- now a post-tropical cyclone -- has moved eastward into the Atlantic Ocean, but for many who were in its path this weekend, the work of rebuilding their businesses, homes and lives is just beginning.

As the sun now shines over North Carolina, the view of the wreckage left by the storm is devastating. Ten people in the state have died from the storm, according to Gov. Pat McCrory, and another 1,500 are still stranded in Lumberton. Others are being rescued.

Here is a look at some of the most unbelievable photos from across the state, showing the damage left behind from Matthew

Wilmington residents walk through the flooded streets on Saturday.

This section of Wayne Memorial Drive in Goldsboro is completely washed away after downed trees and flooding cut through the area.

