Erosion caused by Hurricane Matthew revealed the old ordnance

(CNN) Civil War-era cannonballs have been detonated in South Carolina after Hurricane Matthew uncovered the old military ordnance in Folly Beach.

A local resident came across the cannonballs while walking on the beach on Sunday morning, Chief Andrew Gilreath, Director of Public Safety, told CNN.

"You can see the fuse holes in the balls," he said.

After the discovery, local law enforcement and the Air Force worked together to properly dispose of the ordnance.

Erosion caused by the storm unearthed the ordnance in a non-residential area, Gilreath said, and Charleston County and Air Force explosives teams were called to the scene.

Some of the cannonballs were taken to a navy base for destruction.

