(CNN) Well, that was intense. Trump and Clinton traded loaded insults and a lot more at Sunday night's presidential debate. It's Monday, and here's everything you need to know about the debate to Get Up to Speed and Out the Door .

1. "Scorched earth"

2. Fact check time

3. So, about that one-liner...

"Because you'd be in jail!" Depending on how you see it, Donald Trump's claim that he would prosecute and jail Clinton if he were elected was either a mic drop moment or a serious threat. Here's what people are saying , and like everything in this election, it's a mixed bag.

4. Who won?

5. Other things to know

There's just too much debate news, so here are some quick hits:

Breakfast Browse

People are talking about these. Read up. Join in.

Semantic satiation: A phenomenon where a word is repeated so often it completely loses its meaning and just becomes a nonsense sound, which is kind of how we feel about the word "debate" now.

Turn the volume up on this one.

This has been a super serious version of 5 Things, so please watch this ridiculous goat trying to lick a dog.