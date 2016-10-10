Story highlights Nick Kyrgios wins Tokyo crown

Aussie still in contention to make year-end ATP finals

Attitude and on-court behavior questioned in past

(CNN) Given his past, no one will be saying that Nick Kyrgios' controversial ways are long gone but the young Australian certainly had an uplifting week at the Japan Open. Indeed, for those who are pulling for Kyrgios to make the most of his immense ability, the signs were promising.

Kyrgios insists he likes basketball more than tennis -- he is a passionate Boston Celtics fan -- and said he plans to retire at the age of 27 yet his showing in Tokyo may have, too, upped his appetite on the tennis court.

Kyrgios won the third and biggest title of his career Sunday when he dispatched Belgium's David Goffin 4-6 6-3 7-5, hammering 25 aces and saving 11 of the 12 break points he faced.

He also won the rally of the tournament in the semifinals against tennis' ultimate showman Gael Monfils and endeared himself to the locals when he threw a bottle of water into the stands to help a supporter in distress.

The 21-year-old reached a new career high in the rankings, 14th, and boosted his chances of appearing at the year-end championships for the first time. He rose to 12th, four places and about 800 points behind 23-year-old Austrian Dominic Thiem who holds down the final spot.

