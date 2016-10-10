CNN Student News - October 11, 2016

Breaking News

October 11, 2016

Our international events coverage on CNN Student News centers on the apparent missile attack of a U.S. warship near the coast of Yemen. We're bringing you historical perspective on Sunni and Shia Muslims, and we're taking you underground to where a secret library housed volumes of good memories for a Syrian teenager. And our Character Study shows how a former racecar driver is helping show young people how to navigate dangerous situations on the road.
TRANSCRIPT
Click here to access the transcript of today's CNN Student News program.
Please note that there may be a delay between the time when the video is available and when the transcript is published.
