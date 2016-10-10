CNN Student News - October 11, 2016

Story highlights
October 11, 2016
Our international events coverage on CNN Student News centers on the apparent missile attack of a U.S. warship near the coast of Yemen. We're bringing you historical perspective on Sunni and Shia Muslims, and we're taking you underground to where a secret library housed volumes of good memories for a Syrian teenager. And our Character Study shows how a former racecar driver is helping show young people how to navigate dangerous situations on the road.
