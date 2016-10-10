Story highlights Two missiles were fired at a US warship in the Red Sea Sunday, the Pentagon says

(CNN) Two missiles targeted a US warship off the coast of Yemen on Sunday but missed the vessel, hitting the water instead, a Pentagon spokesman says.

The USS Mason conducts formation exercises with Navy patrol crafts in September.

The missiles were fired at the USS Mason from Houthi-controlled territory in war torn Yemen, Capt. Jeff Davis said. The US ship, a guided-missile destroyer, deployed "onboard defensive measures" and was undamaged, he said.

The warship was in international waters more than 12 nautical miles (22 km) offshore, in the southern end of the Red Sea, north of the Bab el-Mandeb Strait, according to a defense official.

The missiles were launched within 60 minutes of each other, Davis said.

"We assess the missiles were launched from Houthi-controlled territory in Yemen. The United States remains committed to ensuring freedom of navigation everywhere in the world, and we will continue to take all necessary steps to ensure the safety of our ships and our service members," he said.