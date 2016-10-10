Story highlights In a heated exchange a Trump fan suggests God could use Trump like he used harlots in Bible

She says that in the Bill Clinton years her children thought the Oval Office was called the "oral office"

(CNN) In a heated exchange on CNN's "Newsroom" on Monday, outspoken Donald Trump supporter Vicki Sciolaro appeared to shock CNN host Brooke Baldwin by suggesting God could use Trump just as he used harlots in the Bible.

"God can use anybody," said Sciolaro, who was speaking with Baldwin and Trump critic Shaun Harper. "He used the harlots. It's all about what God can do. God can do this. God can use this man."

Sciolaro, who said she is a religious Christian, was likely referring to a story in the Old Testament in which harlots helped protect the biblical figure Joshua and his compatriots from their enemies. She argued that while she found Trump's words offensive in a now infamous tape, in which he discusses how his fame allows him to treat women, she said she believed he would still be the best president on the issues she cares most about.

Sciolaro also said that during the years in which Bill Clinton was president, his sex scandals caused her children to misunderstand the name of his White House office.

"When Bill Clinton was president, my children came home from school and they had no idea it was actually called the Oval Office," she said. "They thought it was called the oral office."