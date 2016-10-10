Trump holds toddler to microphone at rally

Story highlights The toddler was dressed to look like Trump

The boy said he'd rather stay with Trump than return to his parents

Washington (CNN) Politicians are well-known for kissing babies.

But Donald Trump took things a step further at a campaign rally Monday when he saw a toddler on a supporter's shoulders who was dressed like the business mogul and had him brought to the stage.

The boy, who donned a mini-suit, a Trump-like blond combover wig and an election pin that said "vote," smiled shyly as Trump held him at the rally in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania.

The Republican nominee, with the toddler in his arms, said the boy was dressed up to appear like Trump but was "much too good looking."

Trump then asked the boy if he'd rather stay up onstage with the GOP nominee or go back to his parents.

