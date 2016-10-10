Trump holds toddler to microphone at rally

Story highlights
Washington (CNN)Politicians are well-known for kissing babies.
But Donald Trump took things a step further at a campaign rally Monday when he saw a toddler on a supporter's shoulders who was dressed like the business mogul and had him brought to the stage.
The boy, who donned a mini-suit, a Trump-like blond combover wig and an election pin that said "vote," smiled shyly as Trump held him at the rally in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania.
The Republican nominee, with the toddler in his arms, said the boy was dressed up to appear like Trump but was "much too good looking."
Trump then asked the boy if he'd rather stay up onstage with the GOP nominee or go back to his parents.
The boy paused and then said, "Trump."
The arena went wild as Trump handed the boy off to a (smiling) Secret Service agent to return him to his parents.
Monday's spontaneous show of affection by the Republican nominee marks a dramatic shift from a previous interaction with youngsters at a campaign rally. At an August event in Ashburn, Virginia, Trump, trying to reassure a distressed mother with a crying baby, said that he loves hearing babies cry at his rallies and told her not to worry -- only to change his mind just a moment later.
"I love babies. I hear that baby cry, I like it," Trump said as a baby could be heard crying in the audience. "What a baby. What a beautiful baby. Don't worry, don't worry. The mom's running around, like, don't worry about it, you know. It's young and beautiful and healthy and that's what we want."
But less than two minutes later, as the baby continued to wail, Trump took back his words.
"Actually I was only kidding, you can get the baby out of here," he said to laughs. "I think she really believed me that I love having a baby crying while I'm speaking. That's OK. People don't understand. That's OK."