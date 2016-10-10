Breaking News

Ruth Bader Ginsburg on Kaepernick protests: 'I think it's dumb and disrespectful'

By Ariane de Vogue, CNN Supreme Court Reporter

Updated 12:17 PM ET, Mon October 10, 2016

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Kaepernick sounds off on Trump, Clinton
exp Kaepernick sounds off on Presidential Debate_00004311

    JUST WATCHED

    Kaepernick sounds off on Trump, Clinton

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Kaepernick sounds off on Trump, Clinton 00:50

Story highlights

  • Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg said she disagrees with the protests of Colin Kaepernick during the national anthem, but wouldn't 'lock a person up' for them

Washington (CNN)Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, never shy to weigh in on the controversies of the day, said she thinks "it's really dumb" for San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick and others to refuse to stand for the national anthem.

But the 83-year-old justice said she "wouldn't lock a person up for doing it."
    Ginsburg made the comments to Yahoo's Katie Couric while promoting her book "In My Own Words."
    "I think it's dumb and disrespectful," Ginsburg continued of the athlete's actions. "I would have the same answer if you asked me about flag burning. I think it's a terrible thing to do, but I wouldn't lock a person up for doing it. I would point out how ridiculous it seems to me to do such an act."
    Ruth Bader Ginsburg through the years
    Photos: Ruth Bader Ginsburg through the years
    The only women who have become Supreme Court justices pose in the Justices&#39; Conference Room on October 1, 2010, the day of Justice Elena Kagan&#39;s investiture. Standing, from left to right, are retired Justice Sandra Day O&#39;Connor and Justices Sonia Sotomayor, Ruth Bader Ginsburg and Elena Kagan. These images are part of a collection from the book &quot;My Own Words&quot; by Ruth Bader Ginsburg with Mary Hartnett and Wendy W. Williams, published by Simon &amp;amp; Schuster.
    Photos: Ruth Bader Ginsburg through the years
    The only women who have become Supreme Court justices pose in the Justices' Conference Room on October 1, 2010, the day of Justice Elena Kagan's investiture. Standing, from left to right, are retired Justice Sandra Day O'Connor and Justices Sonia Sotomayor, Ruth Bader Ginsburg and Elena Kagan. These images are part of a collection from the book "My Own Words" by Ruth Bader Ginsburg with Mary Hartnett and Wendy W. Williams, published by Simon & Schuster.
    Hide Caption
    1 of 9
    Photograph of Ruth Bader taken when she was 2 years old.
    Photos: Ruth Bader Ginsburg through the years
    Photograph of Ruth Bader taken when she was 2 years old.
    Hide Caption
    2 of 9
    Professional bridal photograph of Ruth Bader taken in June 1954.
    Photos: Ruth Bader Ginsburg through the years
    Professional bridal photograph of Ruth Bader taken in June 1954.
    Hide Caption
    3 of 9
    Columbia Law Professor Ruth Bader Ginsburg, photographed in the spring of 1980 shortly after President Jimmy Carter nominated her for the US Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit.
    Photos: Ruth Bader Ginsburg through the years
    Columbia Law Professor Ruth Bader Ginsburg, photographed in the spring of 1980 shortly after President Jimmy Carter nominated her for the US Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit.
    Hide Caption
    4 of 9
    Ruth Bader Ginsburg, her husband, Martin Ginsburg, and their children, James and Jane, off the shore of St. Thomas in the Virgin Islands in December 1979.
    Photos: Ruth Bader Ginsburg through the years
    Ruth Bader Ginsburg, her husband, Martin Ginsburg, and their children, James and Jane, off the shore of St. Thomas in the Virgin Islands in December 1979.
    Hide Caption
    5 of 9
    Ruth Bader Ginsburg and Marty Ginsburg travel by bus from Charles de Gaulle Airport to downtown Paris, circa 1988.
    Photos: Ruth Bader Ginsburg through the years
    Ruth Bader Ginsburg and Marty Ginsburg travel by bus from Charles de Gaulle Airport to downtown Paris, circa 1988.
    Hide Caption
    6 of 9
    Justice Antonin Scalia and Ruth Bader Ginsburg pose on an elephant in Rajistan during their tour of India in 1994.
    Photos: Ruth Bader Ginsburg through the years
    Justice Antonin Scalia and Ruth Bader Ginsburg pose on an elephant in Rajistan during their tour of India in 1994.
    Hide Caption
    7 of 9
    Justices Sandra Day O&#39;Connor and Ruth Bader Ginsburg held basketballs that they received as gifts from the United States women&#39;s Olympic basketball team during the team&#39;s visit to the court on December 6, 1995.
    Photos: Ruth Bader Ginsburg through the years
    Justices Sandra Day O'Connor and Ruth Bader Ginsburg held basketballs that they received as gifts from the United States women's Olympic basketball team during the team's visit to the court on December 6, 1995.
    Hide Caption
    8 of 9
    Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg works out on an elliptical during a training session at the Supreme Court, sporting her &quot;Super Diva&quot; sweatshirt on August 30, 2007.
    Photos: Ruth Bader Ginsburg through the years
    Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg works out on an elliptical during a training session at the Supreme Court, sporting her "Super Diva" sweatshirt on August 30, 2007.
    Hide Caption
    9 of 9
    RBG 4RBG 5RBG 6RBG 7RBG 8RBG 9RBG 2RBG 3RBG 1
    In 1989, before Ginsburg joined the court, the Supreme Court held that the conviction of a man named Gregory Lee Johnson for burning the flag was inconsistent with the First Amendment.
    Read More
    Of the athletes, Ginsburg said, "if they want to be stupid, there's no law that should be preventive. If they want to be arrogant, there's no law that prevents them from that. What I would do is strongly take issue with the point of view that they are expressing when they do that."
    Ginsburg's words were similar to the comments that the late Justice Antonin Scalia made when he was asked about his vote in favor of Johnson in the flag burning case.
    "If I were King," Scalia told CNN's Piers Morgan in 2012, "I would not allow people to go about burning the American flag. However, we have a First Amendment, which says that the right of free speech shall not be abridged."