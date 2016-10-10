Ruth Bader Ginsburg on Kaepernick protests: 'I think it's dumb and disrespectful'

Story highlights Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg said she disagrees with the protests of Colin Kaepernick during the national anthem, but wouldn't 'lock a person up' for them

Washington (CNN) Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, never shy to weigh in on the controversies of the day, said she thinks "it's really dumb" for San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick and others to refuse to stand for the national anthem.

But the 83-year-old justice said she "wouldn't lock a person up for doing it."

Ginsburg made the comments to Yahoo's Katie Couric while promoting her book "In My Own Words."

"I think it's dumb and disrespectful," Ginsburg continued of the athlete's actions. "I would have the same answer if you asked me about flag burning. I think it's a terrible thing to do, but I wouldn't lock a person up for doing it. I would point out how ridiculous it seems to me to do such an act."

In 1989, before Ginsburg joined the court, the Supreme Court held that the conviction of a man named Gregory Lee Johnson for burning the flag was inconsistent with the First Amendment.

