Washington (CNN) Republican National Committee Chairman Reince Priebus reiterated his support Monday for embattled Republican nominee Donald Trump -- telling members of the RNC that the operation stands fully behind his campaign.

"Nothing has changed in regard with our relationship," Priebus said in a call with RNC committee members, according to sources on the call. "We are in full coordination with the Trump campaign. We have a great relationship with them. And we are going to continue to work together to make sure he wins in November."

The move to present a united front with the Trump campaign comes after earlier Monday, Republican House Speaker Paul Ryan told Republican members of the House he would no longer defend Trump, but did not formally rescind his endorsement.

Priebus convened the call with members on short notice over the weekend, and did not take any questions. His remarks lasted less than 14 minutes.

Trump's support in the Republican Party has eroded in the past few days after a 2005 recording surfaced of him making lewd and sexually aggressive comments toward women. Several prominent members of the party have pulled support for Trump, and the vast majority have publicly condemned his comments.

