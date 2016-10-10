Story highlights Mike Pence is defending GOP nominee Donald Trump

Charlotte (CNN) Mike Pence gave a full-throated endorsement of his embattled running mate Monday afternoon, the first time he has publicly addressed Donald Trump's crude remarks caught on tape in 2005 since they were released three days ago.

"You saw that on the stage last night. You know, it takes a big man to know when he is wrong and to admit it and to have the humility to apologize and be transparent and be vulnerable with people and Donald Trump last night showed that he is a big man," Pence told a few hundred supporters during the mid-day campaign stop.

The Indiana governor cut right to the chase at the top of his speech, broaching the debate and Trump's apology simultaneously. Pence said his running mate "literally embodies the spirit of America" and rolled out a string of positive descriptors like "strong, freedom loving and independent."

The vice presidential candidate often talks about his Christian faith on the campaign trail, and Pence relied on his religious roots again today, explaining that he believes in forgiveness.

"You know, as I said last weekend, I don't condone what was said and I spoke out against it. But the other part of my faith is I believe in grace. I've received it. I believe in it. I believe in forgiveness, and we are called to forgive as we have been forgiven," Pence said.

