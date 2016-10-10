Paul Ryan said he won't defend Donald Trump

Story highlights House Speaker Paul Ryan spoke to his fellow Republicans on a conference call Monday morning

The Wisconsin Republican said he'll focus solely on keeping Congress under GOP control

(CNN) House Speaker Paul Ryan told fellow Republicans Monday he will no longer defend GOP nominee Donald Trump and will instead use the next 29 days to focus on preserving his party's hold on Congress.

"The speaker is going to spend the next month focused entirely on protecting our congressional majorities," Ryan's spokeswoman, AshLee Strong, said in a statement.

In a conference call with members Monday morning, Ryan told members "you all need to do what's best for you and your district," according to someone who listened to the meeting.

"He will spend his entire energy making sure that Hillary Clinton does not get a blank check with a Democrat-controlled Congress," said the person on the call — an implied acknowledgment that Donald Trump no longer appears able to capture the White House.

Ryan's comments follow a Washington Post story out Friday , which revealed Trump made lewd and sexually aggressive comments in 2005 that were caught on a hot microphone. Trump apologized for those remarks over the weekend at Sunday's debate, but also used his apologies to attack former President Bill Clinton.

Read More