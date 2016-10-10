Nigel Farage: Donald Trump like a 'silverback gorilla'

Story highlights Nigel Farage says Republican nominee "dominated" Sunday's debate

Brexit campaign leader has repeatedly praised Trump in recent months

(CNN) Some Republican politicians may be abandoning Donald Trump over his derogatory and vulgar comments about women, but he still has a friend in UK politician Nigel Farage.

The Brexit campaign leader came out swinging for the Republican presidential nominee after Sunday night's debate in St. Louis, telling multiple outlets that Trump looked like a "silverback gorilla" who "dominated" opponent Hillary Clinton.

Buzzfeed's Ben Smith caught up with Farage in the post-debate spin room and asked the former British politician to expand on his comparison.

"He looked like a big gorilla prowling the set. He is that big alpha male -- that's who he is, that's who he is," Farage said. "We all have comparisons to animals or whatever it may be, but that's how he seems to me. The leader of the pack, that's what he's like."

I asked Nigel Farrage to elaborate on his comparison of Donald Trump to a gorilla pic.twitter.com/txxGZQRonb — Ben Smith (@BuzzFeedBen) October 10, 2016