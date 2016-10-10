MuslimsReportStuff trends after Trump's comments

Story highlights Presidential candidates asked about Islamophobia

Trump gets teased in hashtag after saying Muslims should report on each other

(CNN) When Donald Trump told Muslims they should report what they see, he inspired a worldwide trending hashtag: #MuslimsReportStuff.

During Sunday night's presidential debate , a Muslim woman had asked Trump and Hillary Clinton how they planned to deal with Islamophobia.

While Trump didn't directly answer the question, his response essentially boiled down to: See something, say something, Muslims.

"We have to be sure that Muslims come in and report when they see something going on. When they see hatred going on, they have to report it," he said.

Muslims took to Twitter to report what they saw.