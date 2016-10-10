It was nothing more than some good ol' fashioned "locker room talk."

I'm not proud of my locker room talk. But this world has serious problems. We need serious leaders. #debate #BigLeagueTruth — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 10, 2016

Unsurprisingly, professional athletes grew irate at the insinuation that similar lewd remarks were commonplace in men's locker rooms. Here's what they had to say.

It confused Los Angeles Clippers guard Jamal Crawford.

Locker room? — Jamal Crawford (@JCrossover) October 10, 2016

Portland Trailblazers guard CJ McCollum said he hadn't heard any "locker room talk" like that before.

I haven't heard that one in any locker rooms https://t.co/Ci8NXOgFcI — CJ McCollum (@CJMcCollum) October 10, 2016

L.A. Galaxy player Robbie Rogers tweeted that he was offended by Trump's remark.

I'm offended as an athlete that @realDonaldTrump keeps using this "locker room talk" as an excuse. — Robbie Rogers (@robbierogers) October 10, 2016

Oakland A's Pitcher Sean Doolittle pushed back against that notion of "locker room talk."

As an athlete, I've been in locker rooms my entire adult life and uh, that's not locker room talk. — Sean Doolittle (@whatwouldDOOdo) October 10, 2016

So did Chris Kluwe, a former Minnesota Vikings punter and outspoken Deadspin columnist.

Yes. That's not locker room talk. https://t.co/egzC03ooQA — Chris Kluwe (@ChrisWarcraft) October 10, 2016

As did Cleveland Cavaliers forward Dahntay Jones.

Claiming Trump's comments are "locker room banter" is to suggest they are somehow acceptable. They aren't. — Dahntay (@dahntay1) October 9, 2016

No, nonconsensual sexual advances aren't part of the locker room, Philadelphia 76ers guard Kendall Marshall insisted.

PSA: sexual advances without consent is NOT locker room talk. — Kendall Marshall (@KButter5) October 10, 2016

"It's a Ted Bundy quote," sniped UFC mixed martial artist CM Punk. Not "locker room talk."

"Grab them by the pussy" isn't talk from any locker room I've ever been in. It's a Ted Bundy quote. #debate2016 — Coach (@CMPunk) October 10, 2016

Blake Griffin, a star Los Angeles Clippers forward, used the comment as an opportunity to mock Trump's heavy breathing.

All this heavy breathing seems more locker room-esque than anything #debate — Blake Griffin (@blakegriffin32) October 10, 2016

Retired NBA center Jason Collins, the league's first openly gay player, riffed off of a tweet from John Amaechi, a fellow former NBA player who is also gay, about Trump's apparent lack of foreign policy communication with his running mate. He also found room to get in a breathing dig.

On a serious note, former Olympic hurdler Queen Harrison said "locker room talk" -- like the phrase "boys will be boys" -- weren't valid excuses for making lewd remarks.

"Locker room talk", "Boys will be boys", "Harmless banter". These are not valid excuses for behavior. Never have been, never will be. — Queen Harrison (@goQueengo) October 10, 2016

More than anyone, though, Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Chris Conley seem to take issue with the comments. He rattled off a Twitter rant pushing back against Trump followed by some words for wisdom.

This is like real? I'm waiting for people to come out and say that this is a joke — Chris Conley (@_flight17_) October 10, 2016

Just for reference. I work in a locker room (every day)... that is not locker room talk. Just so you know... — Chris Conley (@_flight17_) October 10, 2016

Have I been in every locker room? No. But the guys I know and respect don't talk like that. They talk about girls but not like that. Period. — Chris Conley (@_flight17_) October 10, 2016

Apart from this debate and apart from the election. I'm appalled how many of you are tweeting me that talking and acting that way is ok — Chris Conley (@_flight17_) October 10, 2016

I'm done. If that's the talk you hear around you then be the place where change begins. Regardless of this election let's be a better people — Chris Conley (@_flight17_) October 10, 2016

Jacob Tamme, tight end for the Atlanta Falcons, dropped the mic by saying that he needed another shower after beating the Denver Broncos Sunday afternoon.