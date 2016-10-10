Story highlights
- Donald Trump says leaked video of lewd remarks was "locker room talk"
- "Locker room talk" remark infuriates professional athletes
(CNN)WARNING: This story contains graphic language.
It was nothing more than some good ol' fashioned "locker room talk."
At last night's town hall-style debate, Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump strongly denied that he had sexually assaulted women after a leaked video captured him saying that because of his fame, he could "grab [women] by the pussy."
The video has prompted some Republicans to distance themselves from the candidate. Though Trump made a defiant apology this past weekend, he downplayed the recording as he answered the first question of the night.
"It's locker room talk, and it's one of those things," he said before pivoting to another topic. "I will knock the hell out of ISIS."
Unsurprisingly, professional athletes grew irate at the insinuation that similar lewd remarks were commonplace in men's locker rooms. Here's what they had to say.
It confused Los Angeles Clippers guard Jamal Crawford.
Portland Trailblazers guard CJ McCollum said he hadn't heard any "locker room talk" like that before.
L.A. Galaxy player Robbie Rogers tweeted that he was offended by Trump's remark.
Oakland A's Pitcher Sean Doolittle pushed back against that notion of "locker room talk."
So did Chris Kluwe, a former Minnesota Vikings punter and outspoken Deadspin columnist.
As did Cleveland Cavaliers forward Dahntay Jones.
No, nonconsensual sexual advances aren't part of the locker room, Philadelphia 76ers guard Kendall Marshall insisted.
"It's a Ted Bundy quote," sniped UFC mixed martial artist CM Punk. Not "locker room talk."
Blake Griffin, a star Los Angeles Clippers forward, used the comment as an opportunity to mock Trump's heavy breathing.
Retired NBA center Jason Collins, the league's first openly gay player, riffed off of a tweet from John Amaechi, a fellow former NBA player who is also gay, about Trump's apparent lack of foreign policy communication with his running mate. He also found room to get in a breathing dig.
On a serious note, former Olympic hurdler Queen Harrison said "locker room talk" -- like the phrase "boys will be boys" -- weren't valid excuses for making lewd remarks.
More than anyone, though, Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Chris Conley seem to take issue with the comments. He rattled off a Twitter rant pushing back against Trump followed by some words for wisdom.
Jacob Tamme, tight end for the Atlanta Falcons, dropped the mic by saying that he needed another shower after beating the Denver Broncos Sunday afternoon.