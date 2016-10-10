Story highlights Bone said red cardigan was result of a wardrobe malfunction due to weight gain

He said he favored Trump but is now reconsidering

(CNN) Ken Bone, the charming questioner from Sunday night's presidential debate who achieved instant Internet fame for his smart outfit and articulate question, revealed new details Monday on his wardrobe, politics and viral celebrity.

In an interview with Carol Costello on "CNN Newsroom" -- and sporting the same red cardigan and black-rimmed glasses from the night before -- Bone explained the iconic outfit had only come about as the result of an earlier wardrobe malfunction.

"Apparently I've gained about 30 pounds and when I went to get in my car the morning of the debate I split the seat of my pants all the way open," Bone said. "The red sweater is plan B. I'm glad it worked out."

"I don't see how I could not have worn the red sweater this morning," he added. "It's more famous than me."

Bone's adorable celebrity was sealed after the debate, when he was seen snapping a picture of the debate set... with a disposable camera.

Read More