First on CNN: Clinton super PAC considers expanding to Senate races

Story highlights Until now, Priorities USA has spent the 2016 election cycle entirely focused on getting Clinton elected

The push would likely start next week, and last three weeks until Election Day

Washington (CNN) The leading super PAC trying to elect Hillary Clinton is preparing to expand beyond the presidential race and potentially run television ads focused on a handful of competitive Senate races.

Until now, Priorities USA has spent the 2016 election cycle entirely focused on the top of the ticket -- getting Clinton elected. The fact that they may use their resources to also promote Democratic candidates in down-ballot races suggests how increasingly confident they are in a Clinton victory.

According to a source familiar with the plans, Priorities USA is currently producing television ads to potentially air in Senate contests in North Carolina, Nevada, New Hampshire and Pennsylvania -- all competitive races that are also battleground states for the presidential race.

Other Senate races could also be targeted, and potentially even some top-tier House seats that Democrats think they have a shot at taking from Republicans.

Although plans are still being finalized, the push would likely start next week, and last three weeks until Election Day.

Read More