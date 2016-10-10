Story highlights Hillary Clinton and her top aides couldn't be happier that Trump's campaign is imploding around him

(CNN) Hillary Clinton and her top aides couldn't be happier that Donald Trump's campaign is imploding around him, but the last week has also made one thing clear for top Democrats: The more wounded the GOP nominee gets, the more nastier he will grow toward Clinton.

Clinton aides were shocked -- and caught off guard -- when Trump held a press conference with three women who had previously accused Bill Clinton of sexual impropriety before Sunday's debate. They were even more surprised when those women took seats inside the hall, in front of some of the most prominent Democrats in the country.

Even though aides said that Trump's decision to invite three women "failed" to intimidate Clinton, there is now an acknowledgment inside Clinton's campaign that if the wheels completely come off Trump's campaign, the attacks could grow even more personal.

"This was supposed to be his big moment. His threat, he followed through and it had no effect, so I don't know what he is going to do as an encore," Jennifer Palmieri, Clinton's communications director, told reporters on Monday.

But Palmieri also acknowledged that this won't be his last attempt to dredge up past scandals and allegations to humiliate the former secretary of state.

